The engine that might get us to Mars
Space
As an eighteen-year-old immigrant to the U.S., Franklin Chang Díaz dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Now, decades after tying the record for most spaceflights, he might be the best bet to get us to Mars.
Sleek, shiny rockets on sleepy, shifty sands: as SpaceX prepares to build in South Texas, I wonder if my old stomping grounds can handle the inevitable collision of cultures. I sure hope so.
The space exploration company achieved a big milestone—and took the pictures to prove it.
When my wife, Sonia Van Meter, was chosen as one of the Mars One finalists, I realized that my potential loss was humanity’s gain.
Most likely a meteor, but if, 30 years from now, a mysterious alien superhero in red and blue tights and a cape starts flying around, you can say "I remember when..."
Elon Musk has some big plans.