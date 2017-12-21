Returning to my devastated hometown, I found my friends and family putting on a brave face in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Texas football made the former ’Friday Night Lights’ actor a heartthrob. Will a Texas tragedy make him a bona fide star in 'Waco'?
Outsiders remain fascinated with unraveling the secrets of this place. But locals can explain, one story at a time.
A Houston metal act that was supposed to be the next Guns n’ Roses—and got squashed by Nirvana instead—is hoping that a quarter of a century later it’ll finally get its big break.
Now it’s Woody Harrelson’s turn to play our thirty-sixth president on-screen. Why can’t we get enough of a man once regarded as utterly devoid of glamour?
In 1926 Etta Randall, a young black woman from deep East Texas, set off for a lawless boomtown in the Panhandle, where she found unexpected success not in the oil fields but in an old concrete pit.
For these young boxers in West Texas, learning to fight means more than throwing a punch.
How a wisecracking 95-year-old chemist plans to reenergize the future.
We lost a lot. But there are some things we’ll never lose. Texas will be okay.
How the more or less true story of two Texas outlaws revolutionized Hollywood.