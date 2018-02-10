Summer
Get Thee to Water

Jun 16, 2016 By Dan Oko

We’ve mapped out nineteen places to cool off the way nature intended by swimming, wading, and diving into Texas’s restorative waterways.
How to Survive the Summer

Mar 23, 2015 By Texas Monthly and Skip Hollandsworth

When I was a teenager growing up in Wichita Falls, which is regularly hailed as one of the hottest cities in the state (and sometimes the country), I spent my summers smelling like roadkill. The moment I stepped outside my house, sweat began sliding like syrup down my back.
13 Summer Weekend Getaways

Apr 17, 2014 By Jordan Breal

That's what summer boils down to: Thirteen opportunities to rip up your Friday-to-Sunday routine and go in search of adventure on the high plains. Or utter Relaxation along a languid East Texas river. Or cooler climes inthe historic heart of santa fe. Or the tastiest red enchiladas in El Paso. Or . . . well, you get the drift.

