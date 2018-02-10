In the midst of a cold, wet winter, an Abilene woman longs for the dog days of August.
Summer
A Manor man who left his puppy in the car in a Walmart parking lot is facing Class A misdemeanor charges.
We’ve mapped out nineteen places to cool off the way nature intended by swimming, wading, and diving into Texas’s restorative waterways.
The risks a West Texan will take for a quick dip.
Relinquishing oneself to these green waters is a tradition that runs deep in my family.
Getting wet, getting scared, and getting my family a little closer to Texas at Schlitterbahn.
When I was nine years old, I struggled to make a super 8 movie as my life unspooled around me.
When I was a teenager growing up in Wichita Falls, which is regularly hailed as one of the hottest cities in the state (and sometimes the country), I spent my summers smelling like roadkill. The moment I stepped outside my house, sweat began sliding like syrup down my back.
That's what summer boils down to: Thirteen opportunities to rip up your Friday-to-Sunday routine and go in search of adventure on the high plains. Or utter Relaxation along a languid East Texas river. Or cooler climes inthe historic heart of santa fe. Or the tastiest red enchiladas in El Paso. Or . . . well, you get the drift.
One family’s journey into enchanted enchilada land.