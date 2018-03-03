Our favorite recent items from the police blotter of the ’Lufkin Daily News.’
Crime
A decade ago, Gabby Sones accused her parents and five others of running the most depraved child sex ring in Texas history. Now she’s ready to clear their names.
The city’s new police chief explains how she plans to apply the lessons she learned in Detroit to a troubled department.
The popular Laredo citizen journalist faces two felony counts of misuse of official information. But media law experts question if she’s done anything wrong.
The celebrated Plano novelist on how the Columbine massacre and growing up in ”The Suicide Capital of America” influenced his new book, 'Oliver Loving.'
Priscilla Villarreal doesn’t work for the local news in Laredo—but for her 80,000 Facebook followers, that doesn’t matter.
Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. But it could come from Whataburger.
