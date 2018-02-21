A decade ago, Gabby Sones accused her parents and five others of running the most depraved child sex ring in Texas history. Now she’s ready to clear their names.
Criminal Justice
The city’s new police chief explains how she plans to apply the lessons she learned in Detroit to a troubled department.
Despite some earlier claims, it appears that Rogelio Martinez was not the victim of an attack.
The new policy is a bit of a chin-scratcher.
Who’s to blame when the violence of war comes home?
The FBI wants the tech company to help them access information on Devin Kelley’s locked device.
Sally Hernandez, Kim Ogg, and Catrina Shead speak about the importance of working together to protect a city's most vulnerable residents.
Tania Joya had been married to a jihadist from Texas for ten years, but she was tired of living like a nomad and unnerved by his increasingly extreme ideology. When he dragged their family to war-torn Syria, she knew it was time to get out.
A small Texas border town defies a crackdown on immigration.
The 2011 letter, in which Jones admits that she "was heinous" and sorry for the damage because of her crime, came as a surprise to prosecutors.