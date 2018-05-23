Summer Survival Guide

Collection

Summer in Texas gets a bad rap. Sure, it can be hot—blistering even—but that’s where we come in. Over the years, inhabitants of this fine state have found numerous and inventive ways to beat the heat, enjoy the majesty of Texas, and take what could be sweaty and sweltering and make it into something refreshing and restorative. Need a guide? Let us show you where to go, what to eat, what to read, and what to do so you can experience Texas summer at its best.