Collection

Summer Survival Guide

Floating the Comal River.

Jenny Sathngam

Let us help you get through the hottest months of the year.

Summer in Texas gets a bad rap. Sure, it can be hot—blistering even—but that’s where we come in. Over the years, inhabitants of this fine state have found numerous and inventive ways to beat the heat, enjoy the majesty of Texas, and take what could be sweaty and sweltering and make it into something refreshing and restorative. Need a guide? Let us show you where to go, what to eat, what to read, and what to do so you can experience Texas summer at its best.

What to Do

What to Wear

How to Survive the Texas Summer in Style

June 2018 — By Lauren Smith Ford

We’ve rounded up items from the state and beyond that will make these hot days a little more bearable.

What to Eat

What to Drink

La Paloma
La Paloma

Dec 11, 2014 By Courtney Bond

Yes, those Ruby Reds are tasty and nutritious. But they can also get you as drunk as a skunk.

Texanist's Tips

Summer Scenes

Inside Barton Springs, Austin’s Favorite Watering Hole

September 2017 — By Gregg Segal

Photos and memories from the public pool that brings a city together.

Summer Reading

Raspa
Summertime Chillin’

Jan 20, 2013 By Melissa Guerra

The line can be long at your local raspa stand, but that amazing first bite, when the snowy ice is crisp and sweet, makes it so worthwhile.
Big River

May 31, 1982 By John Graves

A photographic tour of the timeless Rio Grande, from its origins in the mountains of Colorado to the Padre Island dunes at the tip of Texas.

