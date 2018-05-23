Summer Survival Guide

Summer in Texas gets a bad rap. Sure, it can be hot—blistering even—but that’s where we come in. Over the years, inhabitants of this fine state have found numerous and inventive ways to beat the heat, enjoy the majesty of Texas, and take what could be sweaty and sweltering and make it into something refreshing and restorative. Need a guide? Let us show you where to go, what to eat, what to read, and what to do so you can experience Texas summer at its best.
What to Do
Port Aransas has always been a place for Texans to relax, play, and make lasting memories. Now, after Harvey, it needs us just as much as we need it. Read Story
There are some bright spots and signs of hope as the area recovers and rebuilds. The fish and birds are waiting for you. Read Story
Dispatches from the restaurant, retail, and lodging owners in Port Aransas. Read Story
Here’s to last-minute getaways before summer is a distant memory.
With its inviting spring-fed pool and abundant wildlife, the former military base is an oasis in Southwest Texas.
No summer retreat is complete without a place to swim and cool off (and nice amenities don’t hurt).
Clark's owner Larry McGuire offers up his tips on escaping the heat and finding the charm in Aspen.
The exploits of a teenager trying to surf in Galveston.
The risks a West Texan will take for a quick dip.
Relinquishing oneself to these green waters is a tradition that runs deep in my family.
Getting wet, getting scared, and getting my family a little closer to Texas at Schlitterbahn.
What to Wear
We’ve rounded up items from the state and beyond that will make these hot days a little more bearable.
What to Eat
Bring some oompah to your summer picnic.
It’s what’s for dinner. And lunch. And breakfast. And snack time.
They’re not actually barbecued, but one bite and you’ll forgive that.
When the pride of Pecos gets overripe, you don’t have to throw it out.
Welcome to the golden age of Texas barbecue.
We've mapped out all the great pit stops along (and within ten miles of) the interstates that cross Texas.
What to Drink
West Texas’s claim on this fizzy, lemony cocktail is unprovable? We’ll drink to that. Read Story
Here are fourteen of our favorite wines, ranging from blush to bold and shades of pink in between. Read Story
One man's adventure in margarita-making turns into a prickly affair. Read Story
Neither Mexican nor martini.
Yes, those Ruby Reds are tasty and nutritious. But they can also get you as drunk as a skunk.
Add some spice to that next pool party.
Texanist's Tips
In the midst of a cold, wet winter, an Abilene woman longs for the dog days of August.
A Montanan turned Houstonian’s first summer in Texas isn’t going all that well.
An Amarillo man wants to make sure that his Mustang Island getaway won't go up in smoke.
No disposable containers on the river? No problem.
Summer Scenes
Photos and memories from the public pool that brings a city together.
Summer Reading
When I was nine years old, I struggled to make a super 8 movie as my life unspooled around me.
Where is Lloyd Bridges when you really need him?
Cuddling up to a thousand pounds of ravenous hunger.
The line can be long at your local raspa stand, but that amazing first bite, when the snowy ice is crisp and sweet, makes it so worthwhile.
A photographic tour of the timeless Rio Grande, from its origins in the mountains of Colorado to the Padre Island dunes at the tip of Texas.
One Texan’s tribute to Liz.