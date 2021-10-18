Every four years, this magazine embarks on a delicious but daunting task: choosing the fifty best barbecue establishments in Texas. The job is delicious for obvious reasons. The daunting part is realizing that many worthy joints—places that are nearly as good as those that made the Top 50—had to be left behind. So our barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, looked back at the score sheets submitted by our 35 traveling tasters to see which ones almost made the cut. Some of them are newcomers that just need a bit more experience. Others are veterans of previous lists nudged out by tough competition. All of them are worth a visit. But don’t take our word for it. Go check them out yourself. Chances are the barbecue will be terrific—and the lines will almost certainly be shorter.

Abilene

Pitmaster: Byron Stephenson

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Argyle

Pitmaster: Bryan McLarty

Method: Hickory; rotisserie pit

Arlington

Pitmaster: Rene Ramirez

Method: Pecan and post oak; reverse-flow offset smoker

Austin

Pitmaster: Jerome Faulkner

Method: Mesquite and oak; offset smoker

Pitmaster: Bo Moreno

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Pitmasters: Jose Angel, Ewan Hardeman, Braun Hughes, Lance Kirkpatrick, Gibran Loera, Julian Martinez, Ricky Rodriguez

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Pitmaster: Kasey Studdard

Method: Mesquite and oak; offset smoker

Bayou Vista

Pitmaster: Zaid Al-Jazrawi

Method: Mesquite and post oak; offset smoker

Beaumont

Pitmaster: Charles Brewer

Method: Hickory and red oak; offset smoker

Bryan

Pitmaster: Alan Caldwell

Method: Hickory and pecan; indirect-heat pit

Cedar Hill

Pitmaster: Kelvin Harris

Method: Hickory and oak; reverse-flow offset smoker

Cleburne

Pitmasters: Steven Bailey, Justin Earley

Method: Oak; offset smoker

College Station

Pitmaster: Brad Doan

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Cresson

Pitmaster: John Sanford Sr.

Method: Pecan and oak; wood-burning gas-assisted rotisserie

Dallas

Pitmaster: Mike Lane

Method: Post oak; wood-fired rotisserie

Pecan Lodge

Pitmaster: Justin Fourton

Method: Hickory and oak; indirect-heat pit

Eagle Pass

Choche’s BBQ

Pitmaster: Jorge Flores II

Method: Pecan; gas-fired rotisserie

Fort Worth

Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue

Pitmaster: Derek Allan

Method: Oak; offset smoker

Heim Barbecue

Pitmasters: Tex Alanis, Travis Heim, Jesus Martinez

Method: Oak; indirect-heat pit

Fulshear

Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market

Pitmaster: Jim Buchanan

Method: Pecan; offset smoker

Garland

Meshack’s Bar-Be-Que

Pitmaster: Travis Mayes

Method: Pecan; offset smoker

Graford

Treviño’s Craft Smokehouse

Pitmaster: Dustin Treviño

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Greenville

Ernie’s Pit Barbeque

Pitmaster: Josh Thomas

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Hallettsville

Kolacny Bar-B-Q

Pitmaster: Ervin Kolacny

Method: Oak; direct-heat pit

Hallsville

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

Pitmaster: Gabriel Ritter

Method: Hickory, pecan, and post oak; offset smoker

Hearne

Blue Moon BBQ

Pitmaster: Matthew Moon

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Hebbronville

Avila’s BBQ

Pitmaster: Joe Quintanilla

Method: Oak; direct- and indirect-heat pits

Houston

Gatlin’s BBQ

Pitmasters: Greg Gatlin, Michelle Wallace

Method: Hickory and post oak; indirect-heat pit

Pizzitola’s Bar- B-Cue

Pitmaster: Eudel Hernandez

Method: Mesquite and post oak; brick pit and offset smoker

Roegels Barbecue Co.

Pitmasters: Russell Roegels, Fletcher Sheridan, Alfredo Tapia

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Jefferson

Pitmaster: Stephen Joseph

Method: White oak; indirect-heat pit

Junction

Lum’s

Pitmasters: Austin Lumbley, Nicholas Lumbley

Method: Mesquite; offset smoker

Lockhart

Kreuz Market

Pitmaster: Roy Perez

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Lubbock

Tom & Bingo’s Hickory Pit Bar-B-Q

Pitmaster: Ian Timmons

Method: Post oak; brick pit

Lufkin

Wade’s Barbecue

Pitmaster: Wade Barbe

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit and offset smoker

Luling

City Market

Pitmaster: Joe Capello

Method: Post oak; gas-fired smoker and indirect-heat pit

Marathon

Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue

Pitmaster: Phillip Moellering

Method: Oak; offset smoker

Matagorda

Coastal Que BBQ

Pitmaster: Russell Hicks

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Pecos

Pitmaster: Israel Campos

Method: Mesquite; offset smoker

Pharr

Smokin’ Moon BBQ & Beer Garden

Pitmaster: Joseph Salinas

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Plano

Lockhart Smokehouse

Pitmaster: Israel Rodriguez

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Richmond

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

Pitmaster: Ara Malekian

Method: Oak; cabinet smoker

Royse City

Smoke Sessions Barbecue

Pitmaster: Chad Sessions

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

San Antonio

Smoke Shack

Pitmaster: Jose Cano

Method: Oak; offset smoker

South BBQ & Kitchen

Pitmaster: Andrew Samia

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Sisterdale

Pitmaster: Jake Gandolfo

Method: Oak; wood-fired rotisserie

Slaton

Pitforks & Smokerings BBQ

Pitmaster: Isaac Arellano

Method: Oak; offset smoker

Smithville

Zimmerhanzel’s BBQ

Pitmaster: Bert Bunte

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Sulphur Springs

Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis

Pitmaster: David Slaughter

Method: Pecan and oak; offset smoker

Wimberley

Creekside Cookers BBQ and Bar

Pitmaster: Kelly Evers

Method: Pecan; offset smoker

This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “The Next 50.” Subscribe today.