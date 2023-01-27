Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

In 1972, Raymond Edmonds and his college friends opened a vegetarian sandwich, salad, and smoothie shop in Houston. In the spirit of the counterculture movement of the time, they named it Hobbit Hole Cafe, after the popular J. R. R. Tolkien novels.

Today, Edmonds still runs Hobbit Cafe, as it is now known, alongside his son John. The restaurant’s reputation and menu have grown over the past fifty years. While the cafe’s offerings may not be strictly authentic to Middle Earth, fellowship still rings true at this Houston establishment. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.