Jeffie Brewer grew up hanging out at his family’s junkyard business, where rusted metal and beat up old cars were abound. As a kid, his job was to help weigh the trucks that came in on massive scales, and stamp their weight tickets. He began doodling on those weight tickets (to the delight of customers) and that turned into a lifelong passion for art. After earning degrees in sculpture and drawing, Brewer started working with the material he grew up with: metal. And now his colorful, lighthearted designs resemble doodles that have leapt off the page. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.