Without the aid of brushes, pens, or pastels, Natalie Irish has pioneered the art of lipstick painting, earning recognition in cities worldwide and on national television. A typical day in her art studio begins with her applying lipstick and “making out” with a canvas, as she puts it. Her process involves stamping and smearing her lips, creating both broad brushstrokes and fine detail. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.