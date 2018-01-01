Amarillo millionaire Stanley Marsh 3 couldn’t believe his own good fortune - the Cullen Davis murder trial was coming to town.
March 1978
Features
How a small-town Texas boy turned a taste for Southwestern art into the biggest gallery in Santa Fe.
If it’s Saturday night and you just got paid, you’re a fool about your money and don’t try to save—go dancing.
More than once San Antonio has been the crucible for a Mexican revolution. A band of guerrillas in Oaxaca believes it could happen again.
Hallelujah!
Columns
Crime and punishment.
Everybody says they want to help the farmers, but nobody wants to face up to what they really need.
Anybody can make history, but you have to go to a convention to become an historian.
The best defense is a good fence.
Miscellany
Wheelers and dealers.
A word from friends of Texas women, fire ants, and Close Encounters.
Tales of our intrepid authors.
Roll over, Hank Williams.
Reporter
The best of Weegee is yet to come, alas; DCO season goes out with a bang; more from two Texas-bred rock ‘n’ roll successes; and an electronic opera makes a good birthday present.
Vying for Barbara Jordan’s job, Enchanted Rock on the block, peddling pollution, and don’t the Super Drum beat all?