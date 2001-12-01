Can you keep up with the state's most famous Joneses? Get to the bottom of this burning questionand 21 othersby taking the final installment of my Texas literacy test.
December 2001
Features
The life of Roky Erickson—one of the most influential Texas rock and rollers of all time—has been one calamity after another. His family and friends have taken care of him with the best of intentions, but you know what they say about the road to hell.
In these big-city neighborhoods, at these offbeat stores, you'll find the perfect presentsfrom lava lamps to vintage kimonosfor everyone on your list.
Working on his memoir one day in 1969, LBJ spoke more frankly into a tape recorder about the Kennedys, Vietnam, and other subjects than he ever had before. The transcript of that tape has never been published—until now. Michael Beschloss explains its historical significance.
Evangelist Lester Roloff drew a line in the dirt to keep the State of Texas from regulating his Rebekah Home for Girls. Years later, then-govenor George W. Bush handed Roloff's disciples a long-sought victory. But this Alamo had no heroes—only victims.
Miscellany
Having a ghost of a time at the Menger Hotel.
VIDA DE LA RAZA It may strike some people as funny that Cheech Marin, the actor who catapulted to fame as a crazy, glassy-eyed dope smoker in Cheech and Chong movies, has been a serious Chicano art collector since the late seventies. But Marin is sincere, for the moment, as…
I DREAM OF TEXAS Barbara Eden, fondly remembered for her role as the foxy genie on the sixties sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, will be in Lubbock November 30 through December 2 starring in a national tour of the Broadway show The Odd Couple: The Female Version. Eden will be…
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE The holidays just wouldn’t seem right without perennial favorites like The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, and Miracle on 34th Street. Of course, you know how all those feel-good shows are going to end, so this year we encourage you to expand your repertoire. Check out these…
A TIME TO REMEMBER When the heads of the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg planned the museum’s official mainland commemoration of the Pearl Harbor anniversary, they knew it was going to be important—this, after all, is the sixtieth year since the 1941 attack. More than three hundred…
Reporter
Freddy Fender sings a different tune.
Vanessa Leggett plots her own true-crime story.
Mimi Swartz finds fear at home.
Web
Notes on notable musicians.
Count me among those who are smitten with the fantastic regional Italian food at Da Marco. The little central Houston cottage—with its white tablecloths and walls painted in tones of sunflower and daffodil—is enchanting, and chef-owner Marco Wiles is practiced in the art of seduction. His rustic cauliflower soup leads…
In this recipe, three ingredients—celery, fennel, and beets—that are usually minor parts of a salad take center stage.
Senior editor Pamela Colloff talks about "faith-based" terminology, the Rebekah Home for Girls, and corporal punishment.
Writer-at-large Suzy Banks tells the story behind this month's cover story, "The Shops Around the Corner."
Italians made their way to Texasand made their mark.
Folks have favored the taste of Dr Pepper for a long time.
Soak in some South Texas history—without hanging your wallet out to dry—in Victoria and Port Lavaca.
With Love, From Cynthia: A Collection of Recipes and Remembrances
This recipe for old-fashioned fruitcake is chock-full of raisins and other natural dried fruits and contains no evil green and red citron. The pecans are a Texas substitution for the original’s almonds.
When I was a child, it puzzled me that other families left cookies and milk for Santa Claus. He could have that any day. In our family, my two brothers and I set out a slice of my mother’s homemade fruitcake and a glass of port for the jolly old…
Columns
Break out the hog-bladder balloons and get ready to chase livestock! It's time for a look at Texas' Christmas past.
Forget about the Rocky Mountains. For first-class kayaking, fishing, and bird-watching, head to the Lower Guadalupe after Labor Day, when the drunken armada of tubers retreats to shore and nature returns in full strength.
How can I prove that Houston has the best children's museum in the state? Let me enter a few exhibits into evidence.
Over there, and over here.
When David Robinson opened a school for poor kids in September, he proved once again that he was San Antonio's most valuable player.
Forty years after its publication, Horseman, Pass By is still one of Larry McMurtry's finest novelsand as groundbreaking as J. D. Salinger's masterpiece.
Ronald Reagan once commanded, "Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican." So why has the state GOP declared war on itself over resdistricting?