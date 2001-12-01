December 2001

Features

The Culture
Tex Education, Part 4

Dec 1, 2001 By Anne Dingus

Can you keep up with the state's most famous Joneses? Get to the bottom of this burning questionand 21 othersby taking the final installment of my Texas literacy test.
The Culture
A Long, Strange Trip

Dec 1, 2001 By Michael Hall

The life of Roky Erickson—one of the most influential Texas rock and rollers of all time—has been one calamity after another. His family and friends have taken care of him with the best of intentions, but you know what they say about the road to hell.
Politics
Lyndon Johnson on the Record

Jan 20, 2013 By Michael Beschloss

Working on his memoir one day in 1969, LBJ spoke more frankly into a tape recorder about the Kennedys, Vietnam, and other subjects than he ever had before. The transcript of that tape has never been published—until now. Michael Beschloss explains its historical significance.
Politics
Remember the Christian Alamo

Aug 11, 2016 By Pamela Colloff

Evangelist Lester Roloff drew a line in the dirt to keep the State of Texas from regulating his Rebekah Home for Girls. Years later, then-govenor George W. Bush handed Roloff's disciples a long-sought victory. But this Alamo had no heroes—only victims.

Miscellany
December 2001
Fine Art

Dec 1, 2001 By Katy Vine

VIDA DE LA RAZA It may strike some people as funny that Cheech Marin, the actor who catapulted to fame as a crazy, glassy-eyed dope smoker in Cheech and Chong movies, has been a serious Chicano art collector since the late seventies. But Marin is sincere, for the moment, as…
December 2001
Straight Talk

Dec 1, 2001 By Eileen Schwartz

I DREAM OF TEXAS Barbara Eden, fondly remembered for her role as the foxy genie on the sixties sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, will be in Lubbock November 30 through December 2 starring in a national tour of the Broadway show The Odd Couple: The Female Version. Eden will be…
December 2001
On Stage

Dec 1, 2001 By Patricia McConnico

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE The holidays just wouldn’t seem right without perennial favorites like The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, and Miracle on 34th Street. Of course, you know how all those feel-good shows are going to end, so this year we encourage you to expand your repertoire. Check out these…
December 2001
Anniversary

Dec 1, 2001 By Katy Vine

A TIME TO REMEMBER When the heads of the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg planned the museum’s official mainland commemoration of the Pearl Harbor anniversary, they knew it was going to be important—this, after all, is the sixtieth year since the 1941 attack. More than three hundred…

Reporter

Web
December 2001
That’s Amore

Dec 1, 2001 By Patricia Sharpe

Count me among those who are smitten with the fantastic regional Italian food at Da Marco. The little central Houston cottage—with its white tablecloths and walls painted in tones of sunflower and daffodil—is enchanting, and chef-owner Marco Wiles is practiced in the art of seduction. His rustic cauliflower soup leads…

December 2001
Twelfth Day Cake

Jan 20, 2013 By Patricia Sharpe

This recipe for old-fashioned fruitcake is chock-full of raisins and other natural dried fruits and contains no evil green and red citron. The pecans are a Texas substitution for the original’s almonds.
December 2001
Forever Fruitcake

Jan 20, 2013 By Patricia Sharpe

When I was a child, it puzzled me that other families left cookies and milk for Santa Claus. He could have that any day. In our family, my two brothers and I set out a slice of my mother’s homemade fruitcake and a glass of port for the jolly old…

Columns

Travel & Outdoors
Guad Is Great

Dec 1, 2001 By Joe Nick Patoski

Forget about the Rocky Mountains. For first-class kayaking, fishing, and bird-watching, head to the Lower Guadalupe after Labor Day, when the drunken armada of tubers retreats to shore and nature returns in full strength.
December 2001
Centered

Dec 1, 2001 By Brian D. Sweany

When David Robinson opened a school for poor kids in September, he proved once again that he was San Antonio's most valuable player.
The Culture
Catcher in the Raw

Jan 20, 2013 By Don Graham

Forty years after its publication, Horseman, Pass By is still one of Larry McMurtry's finest novelsand as groundbreaking as J. D. Salinger's masterpiece.
December 2001
Party Poopers II

Jan 20, 2013 By Patricia Hart

Ronald Reagan once commanded, "Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican." So why has the state GOP declared war on itself over resdistricting?

