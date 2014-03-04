Sure, you can catch an awesome wave on the Texas coast, you just have to be patient. And clever. And patient . . .
April 2014
Features
Over the past twenty years, from his outpost in Texas, Robert Rodriguez has quietly revolutionized the movie business. What happens when he gets his own TV network?
In 1982 three teenagers were killed near the shores of Lake Waco in a seemingly inexplicable crime. More than three decades later, the tragic and disturbing case still casts a long, dark shadow.
Columns
Searching for signs of greatness in the tepid rom-coms of this year’s best actor.
A rare relic of slavery in Texas—and one woman’s freedom.
The lonely, calloused, plaster-caked ballad of the do-it-yourself renovator.
How Houston mayor Annise Parker’s nasty battle with the firefighters’ pension fund could affect the fate of Texas’s largest city.
Campaigns get complicated when politics and gender collide. Just ask Wendy Davis.
Our estimable advice columnist on equestrian liability, Texan genealogy, and Furr’s Fresh Buffet vs. Luby’s Cafeteria.
Touts
You should really Czech out this recipe for the delicious pastry.
Kathie Sever’s nice threads.
The team behind Houston’s Revival Market channels a rustic Italian spirit at their new Heights bistro.
From Half Step, Austin.
With its craft beers, kale smoothies, and vintage LPs, Dallas’s Lower Greenville stakes its claim as one of the state’s newest hip neighborhoods.
Miscellany
An epic year of reporting.
A story from the archives returns.
Reporter
A frontier town copes with a murder’s aftermath.
A Jumbotron Arms Race.
Chitra Divakaruni’s Houston libretto.
Infographic illustration by Luke Shuman. Click to enlarge. April may be the cruelest month, but not for the housing market, which always picks up this time of year, as families try to settle in to new homes before the fall semester. And this year’s real estate…
The university's chancellor wars.
What to hear, read, and watch this month to achieve maximum Texas cultural literacy.
East Texas native Kacey Musgraves’s best-selling debut has made some Nashville establishment types pretty nervous. But she’s not sure what all the fuss is about.
Some crazy stuff went down in Texas in the past thirty days. Here are some of the headlines you may have missed.
In this installment, the missus of a sheep farmer visits Waco—as a mister.