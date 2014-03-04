April 2014

Features
April 2014
King of Dreams

Mar 7, 2014 By Carina Chocano

Over the past twenty years, from his outpost in Texas, Robert Rodriguez has quietly revolutionized the movie business. What happens when he gets his own TV network?
April 2014
The Murders at the Lake

Jul 13, 2016 By Michael Hall

In 1982 three teenagers were killed near the shores of Lake Waco in a seemingly inexplicable crime. More than three decades later, the tragic and disturbing case still casts a long, dark shadow.

Columns
Politics
Fire Fight

Mar 6, 2014 By Loren Steffy

How Houston mayor Annise Parker’s nasty battle with the firefighters’ pension fund could affect the fate of Texas’s largest city.

Touts

Miscellany

Reporter
April 2014
The Texas Housing Boom

Mar 12, 2014 By Jeff Salamon

Infographic illustration by Luke Shuman. Click to enlarge. April may be the cruelest month, but not for the housing market, which always picks up this time of year, as families try to settle in to new homes before the fall semester. And this year’s real estate…
The Culture
Golden Girl

Mar 12, 2014 By Andy Langer

East Texas native Kacey Musgraves’s best-selling debut has made some Nashville establishment types pretty nervous. But she’s not sure what all the fuss is about.

Subscribe Today

Get your magazine delivered straight to your home and digital device!

Subscribe
March 2018 issue cover
February 2018 issue cover
January 2018 issue cover
December 2017 issue cover
November 2017 issue cover
October 2017 issue cover
September 2017 issue cover
August 2017 issue cover
July 2017 issue cover
June 2017 issue cover
May 2017 issue cover
April 2017 issue cover
Texas Monthly