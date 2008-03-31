April 2008

Features

April 2008
Child’s Play Directory

Mar 31, 2008 By Texas Monthly

Urban Adventures • Tower of the Americas San Antonio 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way, 210-207-8615 or toweroftheamericas.com • Cowtown Cattlepen Maze Fort Worth 145 E. Exchange Ave., 817-624-6666 or cowtowncattlepenmaze.com • Bat Watching Austin and Houston Austin: Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge at…
April 2008
The Final Frontier

Mar 31, 2008 By Karen Olsson

Karl Gebhardt and Gary Hill, two astronomers from the University of Texas at Austin, are racing to solve one of the greatest mysteries in science: What is dark energy? How does it work? Can it explain the origins of the universe? There’s only one problem. Dark energy may not actually exist.

David Koresh
April 2008
The Fire That Time

Mar 31, 2008 By Pamela Colloff

On April 19, 1993, the world watched as the Branch Davidian compound, outside Waco, burned to the ground after a 51-day standoff. Fifteen years later, witnesses and participants—from federal agents to loyal followers of David Koresh—remember what they saw during the deadliest law enforcement operation in U.S. history.
April 2008
Citizen Cane

Jan 20, 2013 By Jan Reid

Ten years ago I was shot in Mexico City by a street thug who wanted to kill me. Since then, I’ve endured unbelievable pain and learned how to walk again, and I’m thankful for what I have: a new outlook on life, time with my family, and a chance to step back into the ring.

Reporter
April 2008
The Story of Forgetting

Mar 31, 2008 By Mike Shea

Stefan Merrill Block is a talent. Though his debut novel, The Story of Forgetting, sings a bit from the Jonathan Safran Foer hymnal (a precocious teen trying to unravel his family’s tragic history), the Plano native distinguishes himself with inventive plotting and an urbane Texas voice. High Plains…
April 2008
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Mar 31, 2008 By Mike Shea

The best-selling Houston-based writer sets her new novel, The Palace of Illusions, in the fifth millennium BCE. Based on India’s epic Mahabharat poem, it examines love and war from the perspective of Princess Panchaali. (Read an excerpt.) What concerns did you have in tackling such a beloved…
April 2008
Gavin Tabone

Mar 31, 2008 By Jeff McCord

He writes their songs, records their music, and gets the fifty-plus kids from Austin’s Palm School Choir onto high-profile stages such as NBC’s Today show and the South by Southwest music festival. Needless to say, this is not your typical school choir. The group has just released its sixth album,…
The Culture
Joe Wayland, Oil Field Worker

Mar 31, 2008 By Texas Monthly

Wayland grew up in Midland and has worked in the oil industry for nearly a decade. He is now a mud engineer for Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids in Victoria. When I was growing up in Midland, I didn’t want anything to do with the oil field. In junior high, you…
April 2008
Dog of Love

Mar 31, 2008 By Jeff McCord

Like Joe Ely, Jo Carol Pierce grew up in the dusty vacuum of Lubbock, and though she was part of the town’s famed clique of talent, only in her late forties did she begin to take her writing seriously. She penned and performed Bad Girls Upset by the Truth,…
April 2008
Just Us Kids

Mar 31, 2008 By Jeff McCord

The title track may lament the fact that even arrested adolescents grow old, but, if anything, James McMurtry sounds more energized than ever. On Just Us Kids (Lightning Rod), he and his longtime rhythm section—Daren Hess, Ronnie Johnson—have solidified their sound into a low, tribal rock growl, with…
April 2008
Live Cactus!

Mar 31, 2008 By Jeff McCord

There’s a short roster of rock and roll performers (Jagger, Springsteen) who can rivet your attention every time they step onstage. If you grew up in Texas, here’s a name on that list: Joe Ely. Those who have seen Ely give his all, particularly with his early Jesse Taylor/Ponty…
April 2008
Willie Nelson: An Epic Life

Mar 31, 2008 By Mike Shea

The first time nine-year-old Booger Red got drunk on beer, he decided, “I had already fucked up more ways than God was going to put up with . . . so I had in mind, the sky’s the limit from here on, I mean I can’t go to hell twice.”…

Web
April 2008
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Mar 31, 2008 By Mike Shea

The best-selling Houston-based writer sets her new novel, The Palace of Illusions, in the fifth millennium BCE. Based on India’s epic Mahabharat poem, it examines love and war from the perspective of Princess Panchaali. (Read an excerpt.) The Palace of Illusions is a re-imagining of the…

Miscellany
April 2008
The Audacity of Hope

Mar 31, 2008 By Evan Smith

I have a very clear memory of returning from a birthday trip with my wife to Paris, where we were blissfully unaware of the awful happenings back home. This was in late April 1998, when cell phones weren’t ubiquitous and BlackBerrys didn’t exist—even e-mail was in limited use—so my first…
April 2008
Tap Dance

Mar 31, 2008 By Texas Monthly

I have been in the water business for more than 28 years. “The Last Drop” is the best article I have ever read about the state of water supplies, planning, and history of supply development in Texas [February 2008]. This article should be considered a great public service. However,…

Columns

Subscribe Today

Get your magazine delivered straight to your home and digital device!

Subscribe
March 2018 issue cover
February 2018 issue cover
January 2018 issue cover
December 2017 issue cover
November 2017 issue cover
October 2017 issue cover
September 2017 issue cover
August 2017 issue cover
July 2017 issue cover
June 2017 issue cover
May 2017 issue cover
April 2017 issue cover
Texas Monthly