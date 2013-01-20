He was no William Barrett Travis, but in many ways, the leader of the Brand Davidians was an archetypal Texan to the end.
June 1993
Features
Who cares if Elvis was king? It’s time for stamps honoring Lyndon, Janis, and other Texas royalty.
Where the money goes, how winners get paid, and other true facts.
Texas Monthly tests the odds.
If you want to see the real Texas, take a little extra time, turn off the interstates, and ride these alternate routes.
Decades after his family controlled Galveston’s liquor and gambling, 89-year-old Vic Maceo is clinging to his gangster past—and to his pistol.
A blundered raid and a botched finale don’t change an essential fact about the Mount Carmel standoff: David Koresh is to blame.
Web
1/2 cup shredded jicama 1/2 cup chopped mango 2 tablespoons lime juice 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped Salt to taste 1 tablespoon vegetable oil Mix ingredients in glass bowl with wooden spoon, adding…
6 ancho chiles 10 pasilla chiles 2 cups hot water 1 1-inch cinnamon stick 5 whole cloves 6 black peppercorns 1/4 teaspoon thyme 1/4 teaspoon marjoram 1/4 teaspoon cumin 6 cloves garlic, peeled 2 tablespoons mild white vinegar 2…
Little Boats 1 pound skinless snapper filet 2 cups adobo sauce (see recipe, below) 1/2 cup chopped cilantro 1/2 cup chopped onion 12 corn husks (tamale-style) Cut snapper filet into strips approximately 1/4 inch by 2 inches. Marinate strips in adobo sauce for 5 minutes. Remove…
Columns
In 1731 the Spanish presidio of Los Adaes became the first capital of Texas. Today no one recognizes the name.
Carnality, Castration Anxiety, and Jouissance in Willie Nelson’s Taco Bell Commercial.
For years, no one took cowboy poetry seriously. But Buck Ramsey’s epic verse has taken the genre to new heights.
Miscellany
For millennia, Mexican people have used corn husks as cooking vessels. Alan Mallett, the executive chef at Houston’s Cafe Noche, has adapted the technique for the restaurant’s signature Little Boats because, he says, the ingredients “steam in their own juices and retain all their flavor and texture.” Three variations on…
Reporter
A San Antonian is going out of business by giving away the store—literally.
Fanned by winds, flames ravage West Texas’ mountains.
As the Guadalupe overflows with tourists, locals battle over managing crowds.