A Great Day In Austin

Apr 30, 2000 By Evan Smith

Together for the first time: Two Tommys (Hancock and Shannon), two Montes (Montomery and Warden), two Hubbards (Blues Boys and Ray Wylie) and two Clarks (Carrie and W.C.), plus a Butthole Surfer, three Gourds, six Bells of Joy, a Tailgator, and 87 others who give their all, creatively speaking, to the Live Music Capital of the World.
Y’all in the Family

Apr 30, 2000 By Joe Nick Patoski

How did Lloyd Maines get to be a revered guitarist and record producer? How did his daughter Natalie find fame as a Dixie Chick? Chalk it up to musicianship—and kinship.
Gotta Lubbock

Apr 30, 2000 By Michael Hall

Buddy Holly. Waylon Jennings. Carolyn Hester. The Hancocks. The Flatlanders. An oral history of the state's most storied music scene.
Wills Power

Apr 30, 2000 By John Morthland

Sixty-five years after his first recording sessions with the Texas Playboys, 25 years after his death, Bob Wills is still the king of western swing.
Birthplaces of the Blues

Jan 20, 2013 By Michael Hall

Want to see the Texas of Leadbelly, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Mance Lipscomb, and other pioneering musicians of the twentieth century? Your trip through time begins near Washington-on-the-Brazos.

Waiting for My Man

Apr 30, 2000 By Eileen Schwartz

As the girlfriend of a musician, I get to carry guitars at three in the morning and hear the particulars of our relationship come blaring out of the radio. Would I change it if I could? Not on your life.

Sax and the Cities

Apr 30, 2000 By Jeff McCord

Financial success may have eluded Dewey Redman, whose career as a jazz journeyman has taken him from his hometown of Fort Worth to San Francisco and on to New York, but happiness hasn't.

Bare Assets

Jan 20, 2013 By Andy Langer

How members of the heavy metal group Pantera turned their adult nightclub into a sound investment.

Cover Story

Apr 30, 2000 By Eileen Schwartz

If a picture is worth only a thousand words, then a single cover image couldn’t begin to tell the story of Texas music. That’s why, for this month’s special issue celebrating all things musical in the state’s past, present, and future, we decided to publish four different covers for the…

Around the State

Apr 30, 2000 By Texas Monthly

The return of King George  Jones, that is. Plus: Squeezing into the Tejano Conjunto Festival in San Antonio; commemorating Gruene's dance hall days; raising heavenly voices in Columbus; and swinging into action in La Grange.

Escape From Monster Island

Apr 30, 2000 By Andy Langer

Jon Dee Graham may not be a household name or even pack ‘em in at his weekly gig at the Continental Club in Austin, but his 1997 release, Escape From Monster Island, has clearly made him one of the state’s singer-songwriters that other singer-songwriters envy the most. Originally, his peers…
Texan Jazz

Apr 30, 2000 By Mike Shea

Dave Oliphant claims the definitive (well, the only) treatise on the pervasive influence of Texas’ sons and daughters on the jazz world. His crisp, near-scholarly style wisely avoids simple-headed romanticism of his subject. And the interchange of jazz players from project to project seems downright . . . promiscuous.
Scars of Sweet Paradise: The Life and Times of Janis Joplin

Apr 30, 2000 By Mike Shea

A mere eleven years after Holly’s fatal plane crash, another Texas rock icon went to the great beyond — but the cultural landscape had changed beyond recognition as evidenced by Alice Echols’ revisionist bio. Echols peels away Joplin’s tough-mama caricature to reveal a desperate brilliance. The posthumous psychoanalysis is buttressed…
Old No. 1 / Texas Cookin’

Apr 30, 2000 By Luann Williams

This year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the release of Guy Clark’s first — and best — album, Old No. 1. Clark was 34 when it came out, and by then he’d left Texas, eventually settling in Nashville, where it was recorded. Old No. 1 has aged well, more so…
San Antonio Rock: The Harlem Recording

Apr 30, 2000 By Joe Nick Patoski

Way back before Doug Sahm became Sir Douglas in the sixties, he was a teen sensation in San Antonio, fronting bands like the Dell Kings, the Mar-Kays, and the Pharaohs and honing his rhythm and blues and rock and roll chops for a string of local labels like Harlem, Satin,…

Rave On: The Biography of Buddy Holly

Apr 30, 2000 By Mike Shea

The world cried out, “Who capped Holly’s teeth?” and noted biographer Philip Norman came to the rescue with this painstakingly researched book that glows with the warmth of a fan’s enthusiasm but betrays a singular intelligence.

Waltz Across Texas

Apr 30, 2000 By John Morthland

At the start of the sixties Ernest Tubb’s grip on the country Top Ten was slipping. To compensate, he put together a “hot” band that allowed him to play clubs and dance halls as well as concerts; that’s the group documented in this 1999 six-CD box set that covers the…
The Life and Legend of Leadbelly

Apr 30, 2000 By Mike Shea

Folk-song collector John A. Lomax discovered Leadbelly in Louisiana’s Angola prison and masterminded the singer-guitarist’s 1935 introduction to the world (via New York), and their names have been linked ever since. This biographical tour de force by Charles Wolfe and Kip Lornell pulsates with the confident energy that characterized the…
Texas Music

Apr 30, 2000 By Mike Shea

How big is Texas’ contribution to the world of music? Big enough to overwhelm Dallasite Rick Koster’s attempt to contain the sprawl between two covers; his Texas Music (St. Martin’s, 1998) falls short of its ambition. Which raises the question: Can any one book possibly hope to encompass Lefty Frizzell,…
The Complete Blind Willie Johnson

Jan 20, 2013 By Jeff McCord

Thirty recordings and one photograph are all that is left of Blind Willie Johnson, the itinerant musician who hailed from the same expanse of East Texas farmland as blues giants Lightnin’ Hopkins and Blind Lemon Jefferson. But Johnson was no bluesman. He sang not of his destitute life — which…

Texan Jazz

Apr 30, 2000 By Texas Monthly

Many types of nineteenth-century American music entered into the making of jazz, and a number of these originated in West Africa and from that region were brought by slaves to the New World. Among the African, antebellum traditions of southern blacks was the music of their everyday lives: work songs,…
The Life and Legend of Leadbelly

Apr 30, 2000 By Texas Monthly

© 1992. Used by permission of Harper Collins Publishing, Inc. Tom B. Blocker liked to think that Texans who had the misfortune to find themselves in New York City needed to stick together. This was never more true than in 1935, the sixth year of the Depression, when Texas dress…

Rosemary Pork Loin Tuscan White Beans

Jan 20, 2013 By Texas Monthly

