Gambling became a way of life for young Josh Levine. When he got in too deep, he came to believe that only a holdup could get him out.
January 1995
Features
Twelve years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, the vaunted Austin high-tech consortium is still struggling to find its purpose.
A year of amorous angels, bra buzzers, camouflaged Claytie, denied Davidians, escaped evangelists, faulty flags, gainful gangs, hefty hypnosis, inmate inedibles, jumbo jock-straps, kaput killdeers, lunching Lassie, mercurial mushrooms, nabbed ninjas, overhyped O.J., pumpkin purloiners, questionable quizzes, rap ruffians, sexy sprinters, tack taxis, unappreciated universities, videotaped villains, wayward Willie, X-sposing X-ministers, Yammering Yankees, and zero zippers.
A final farewell to the Hill Country spread that for more than thirty years meant everything to me and my family.
As a curator and in his own work as a painter, Jerry Bywaters left a lasting legacy of Texas art.
The rookie Cowboys coach has turned out to be exactly what all the critics said he wasn’t: a winner.
Columns
Music and dance define Veracruz, the city with the stongest coffee and the freshest seafood in Mexico.
High-tech meets down-home in Texas’ latest ranching trend: a video auction of emus, elk, and other exotic animals.
Jailed right-wing Dallas radio host Tom Donahue protests he’s a political prisoner. The IRS says he’s a crook.
Bugs Henderson doesn’t lhave an “act” — he’s simply one of the best blues guitarists around.
Miscellany
Paella—Spain’s saffron-hued rice and seafood dish—comes in infinite, subtle variations. Restaurant co-owner Veronica Prida keeps the recipe light for nineties tastes, concentrating on seafood and chicken and omitting the usual sausage. She suggests preparing the rice and chicken ahead of time; the shrimp, mussels, clams, and scallops can be quick-cooked…
Reporter
Dorsett 221 near Buda is the place where a driver is always king of the castle.
A Dallas animation team creates caroons that would make even Beavis and Butt-head blush.
The new Ways and Means chairman, Bill Archer, takes aim at the federal budget.
Web
