Breaking the Bank

Jan 1, 1995 By Alex Hecht

Gambling became a way of life for young Josh Levine. When he got in too deep, he came to believe that only a holdup could get him out.

Is MCC Obsolete?

Jan 1, 1995 By Helen Thorpe

Twelve years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, the vaunted Austin high-tech consortium is still struggling to find its purpose.

The 1995 Bum Steer Awards

Jan 1, 1995 By Texas Monthly

A year of amorous angels, bra buzzers, camouflaged Claytie, denied Davidians, escaped evangelists, faulty flags, gainful gangs, hefty hypnosis, inmate inedibles, jumbo jock-straps, kaput killdeers, lunching Lassie, mercurial mushrooms, nabbed ninjas, overhyped O.J., pumpkin purloiners, questionable quizzes, rap ruffians, sexy sprinters, tack taxis, unappreciated universities, videotaped villains, wayward Willie, X-sposing X-ministers, Yammering Yankees, and zero zippers.

Big Talker

Jan 1, 1995 By Glenna Whitley

Jailed right-wing Dallas radio host Tom Donahue protests he’s a political prisoner. The IRS says he’s a crook.

State Fare

Jan 20, 2013 By Patricia Sharpe

Paella—Spain’s saffron-hued rice and seafood dish—comes in infinite, subtle variations. Restaurant co-owner Veronica Prida keeps the recipe light for nineties tastes, concentrating on seafood and chicken and omitting the usual sausage. She suggests preparing the rice and chicken ahead of time; the shrimp, mussels, clams, and scallops can be quick-cooked…

Paella With Saffron Rice

Jan 20, 2013 By Texas Monthly

Saffron Rice 2/3 cup uncooked rice 1/3 cup diced yellow onion 1 tablespoon safflower or other light oil 1 1/3 cup water 3 or 4 strands saffron 1/4 teaspoon salt Freshly ground white pepper to taste In a medium saucepan, sauteé rice and…

