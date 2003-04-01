Ten years after eighty Davidians died in a government-led siege, a few surviving members of the sect have returned to the plains east of Waco, looking for something. And, in some cases, waiting for David Koresh to return.
April 2003
Features
The break-up of the space shuttle Columbia was a chilling reminder that the astronauts who dare to dream and risk their lives for the benefit of all mankind are, at the end of the day, mere mortals.
What has Sherron Watkins' life been like since she exposed the financial shenanigans of her colleagues at Enron? Well, she may be one of Time's "Persons of the Year," but she's not necessarily one of Houston's.
A friendly bar in Johnson City, a grand old opry in Mason, a cabin with a view of the Sabinal Canyon, and 22 other things I love about the Hill Country.
I've become a sort of pessimistic accepter of the changes that have beset the Hill Country in recent years, unacceptable though many of them may be. But I'm grateful for having experienced the hills earlier, when change was slightand grateful too for corners and stretches still untouched.
Reporter
A tale of greed and lawlessness in the Chihuahuan Desert.
The Austin American-Statesman versus Barton Springs.
When the space shuttle Columbia plunged to earth, it fell to some of us in East Texas to pick up the pieces.
Columns
To the long list of reasons to visit Fort Worth these days, add this: outstanding bike trails.
My solution for the school-finance mess.
The real revelation of Donald Judd's early work is how far ahead of its time it looksnot simply its own time, but our time as well.
Are the toxic fungi that launched a thousand lawsuits really as dangerous as everyone says? Don't believe the hype.
Blackie Sherrod probably hates the word "retired," but that's what he is nowand newspaper readers across Texas are the poorer for it.
Around the State
EASY RIDERS Bulletin: Lance Armstrong’s Ride for the Roses has been moved from April to October (the Sports Illustrated 2002 sportsman of the year wanted more time to train for the Tour de France). But don’t think that means you have a license to lounge around for a little while…
ALL THE WAY WITH LBJ Author Robert Caro, whose tome on Lyndon Johnson’s legislative years, Master of the Senate, won the 2002 National Book Award, will be speaking at Arts and Letters Live, in Dallas, on April 4. Rumor has it that you and your wife will be moving…
CALL OF THE WILD You might like to think of yourself as the rugged outdoorsy type, more interested in a challenging hike than in remaining incredibly still for long periods of time just to catch a glimpse of a flickering feathered mass—but just wait. This could happen to you: While…
TOUR OF DUTY With two must-see blockbuster touring shows and several one-artist exhibitions in Houston this month, going museum-hopping could prove as tiring as barhopping. Rather than tackle at the outset the dauntingly huge three-hundred-plus-piece “Saint Peter and the Vatican: The Legacy of the Popes” show at the Houston Museum…
Web
Marinara 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 cup shallots, chopped 1 1/2 cups garlic purée 3 cups white wine 4 pounds whole tomatoes, peeled salt and pepper to taste 1/4 cup fresh thyme, chopped 1/4 cup fresh rosemary, chopped Heat a medium…
Texas Monthly staffer Brandi Nance tested the recipe from Hoover’s Cooking. She likes fried green tomatoes so much that she wanted to share her family’s own recipe. Marinade 2 cups vinegar (we recommend red-wine vinegar) Breading 1 cup cornmeal 1 cup flour salt and pepper to taste Cut…
Roasted Oakhill Farms Juliette Tomato Soup With Fried Green Tomatoes, Lemon Basil, Cumin, and Epazote Juliette Tomato Soup 1/2 pound butter 1 small onion, diced 2 small leeks, diced (washed, whites only) 4 small stalks celery, diced 2 small carrots, diced salt and pepper to…
People like to call Waco "Wacko" because it just goes with the name. But we think we may have found some truth to "Wacko" after all.
Not sure where to stay when you go to the Hill Country? Don't worry. I've found the best places, from a historic hotel to a caboose.
Most of Mason's history is as quiet and agreeable as the modern-day town, but the late nineteenthcentury Hoodoo War was the exception to the rule.
Senior editor Michael Hall revisits Waco's Branch Davidians and describes the challenges and nuances of writing about the remaining followers and the controversies of their tragic history.
BERRY BLISS Sweet on strawberries? Join the club. Legend has it that an eighteenth-century French socialite was so fond of the luscious fruit that she would have twenty pounds of berries crushed just to bathe in their fragrant juices. (Do you suppose she rinsed off with cream?) In the…
The little Hill Country town of Luckenbach is more than a tourist stop; it's a place to make new friends and hear some music.
GREEN WITH ENVY Thanks to a memorable movie, just about everyone has heard of fried green tomatoes. But how many people have ever tasted one? Supposedly, green tomatoes are tart—not sweet, like red ones. So why would anyone want to eat the fruit when it isn’t ripe yet? “For starters,…
Photographer O. Rufus Lovett discusses the three days he spent documenting the haunting wreckage of Columbia in East Texas.
MAKING WAVES When the Oceanaire Seafood Room steamed into port in Dallas last November, I felt like standing on the dock and waving hello—the only things missing were a sea breeze, paper streamers, and a brass band. Although the place is the third national location of a high-end Minneapolis chain,…
Fresh: Healthy Cooking and Living From Lake Austin Spa Resort
Misty Keasler talks about her young photography career and the intense images she captures, including this month's photos of the present-day Branch Davidian compound.
Writer-at-large Suzy Banks talks about her feature story, "Head for the Hills."
Five great fried-green tomato recipes from Ocotillo Restaurant, Lajitas; Suze, Dallas; La Mansión del Rio Hotel, San Antonio; Hoover’s Cooking, Austin; and Texas Monthly staffer Brandi Nance.
Miscellany
Free the Hill Country!