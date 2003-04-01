April 2003

Features
April 2003
The Ghosts of Mount Carmel

Apr 1, 2003 By Michael Hall

Ten years after eighty Davidians died in a government-led siege, a few surviving members of the sect have returned to the plains east of Waco, looking for something. And, in some cases, waiting for David Koresh to return.

April 2003
Heaven & Earth

Apr 1, 2003 By Stephen Harrigan

The break-up of the space shuttle Columbia was a chilling reminder that the astronauts who dare to dream and risk their lives for the benefit of all mankind are, at the end of the day, mere mortals.

April 2003
The Whistle-Blower

Apr 1, 2003 By Pamela Colloff

What has Sherron Watkins' life been like since she exposed the financial shenanigans of her colleagues at Enron? Well, she may be one of Time's "Persons of the Year," but she's not necessarily one of Houston's.

The Culture
Head for the Hills

Apr 1, 2003 By Suzy Banks

A friendly bar in Johnson City, a grand old opry in Mason, a cabin with a view of the Sabinal Canyon, and 22 other things I love about the Hill Country.

The Culture
The Old Country

Jan 20, 2013 By John Graves

I've become a sort of pessimistic accepter of the changes that have beset the Hill Country in recent years, unacceptable though many of them may be. But I'm grateful for having experienced the hills earlier, when change was slightand grateful too for corners and stretches still untouched.

Reporter

Columns

April 2003
The Minimalist

Apr 1, 2003 By Michael Ennis

The real revelation of Donald Judd's early work is how far ahead of its time it looksnot simply its own time, but our time as well.

April 2003
Mold Age

Apr 1, 2003 By Jim Atkinson

Are the toxic fungi that launched a thousand lawsuits really as dangerous as everyone says? Don't believe the hype.

April 2003
30

Jan 20, 2013 By Gary Cartwright

Blackie Sherrod probably hates the word "retired," but that's what he is nowand newspaper readers across Texas are the poorer for it.

Around the State
April 2003
Get Out

Apr 1, 2003 By Katy Vine

EASY RIDERS Bulletin: Lance Armstrong’s Ride for the Roses has been moved from April to October (the Sports Illustrated 2002 sportsman of the year wanted more time to train for the Tour de France). But don’t think that means you have a license to lounge around for a little while…
April 2003
Straight Talk

Apr 1, 2003 By Evan Smith

ALL THE WAY WITH LBJ Author Robert Caro, whose tome on Lyndon Johnson’s legislative years, Master of the Senate, won the 2002 National Book Award, will be speaking at Arts and Letters Live, in Dallas, on April 4. Rumor has it that you and your wife will be moving…
April 2003
Nature

Apr 1, 2003 By Eileen Schwartz

CALL OF THE WILD You might like to think of yourself as the rugged outdoorsy type, more interested in a challenging hike than in remaining incredibly still for long periods of time just to catch a glimpse of a flickering feathered mass—but just wait. This could happen to you: While…
April 2003
A Great Museum Weekend In Houston

Apr 1, 2003 By Chester Rosson

TOUR OF DUTY With two must-see blockbuster touring shows and several one-artist exhibitions in Houston this month, going museum-hopping could prove as tiring as barhopping. Rather than tackle at the outset the dauntingly huge three-hundred-plus-piece “Saint Peter and the Vatican: The Legacy of the Popes” show at the Houston Museum…

Web

April 2003
Fried Green Tomatoes With Marinara

Apr 1, 2003 By Texas Monthly

Marinara 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 cup shallots, chopped 1 1/2 cups garlic purée 3 cups white wine 4 pounds whole tomatoes, peeled salt and pepper to taste 1/4 cup fresh thyme, chopped 1/4 cup fresh rosemary, chopped Heat a medium…

April 2003
Nance Fried Green Tomatoes

Apr 1, 2003 By Texas Monthly

Texas Monthly staffer Brandi Nance tested the recipe from Hoover’s Cooking. She likes fried green tomatoes so much that she wanted to share her family’s own recipe. Marinade 2 cups vinegar (we recommend red-wine vinegar) Breading 1 cup cornmeal 1 cup flour salt and pepper to taste Cut…

April 2003
Juliette Tomato Soup With Fried Green Tomatoes

Apr 1, 2003 By Texas Monthly

Roasted Oakhill Farms Juliette Tomato Soup With Fried Green Tomatoes, Lemon Basil, Cumin, and Epazote Juliette Tomato Soup 1/2 pound butter 1 small onion, diced 2 small leeks, diced (washed, whites only) 4 small stalks celery, diced 2 small carrots, diced salt and pepper to…

April 2003
Texas Tidbits

Apr 1, 2003 By robcurran

People like to call Waco "Wacko" because it just goes with the name. But we think we may have found some truth to "Wacko" after all.

April 2003
Texas History 101

Apr 1, 2003 By Jordan Breal

Most of Mason's history is as quiet and agreeable as the modern-day town, but the late nineteenthcentury Hoodoo War was the exception to the rule.

April 2003
Walking Among Ghosts

Apr 1, 2003 By Jordan Breal

Senior editor Michael Hall revisits Waco's Branch Davidians and describes the challenges and nuances of writing about the remaining followers and the controversies of their tragic history.
April 2003
Best Fests

Apr 1, 2003 By Stacy Hollister

BERRY BLISS Sweet on strawberries? Join the club. Legend has it that an eighteenth-century French socialite was so fond of the luscious fruit that she would have twenty pounds of berries crushed just to bathe in their fragrant juices. (Do you suppose she rinsed off with cream?) In the…
April 2003
Happy Trails

Apr 1, 2003 By Irene Kosela

The little Hill Country town of Luckenbach is more than a tourist stop; it's a place to make new friends and hear some music.
April 2003
Primary Flavors

Apr 1, 2003 By Patricia McConnico

GREEN WITH ENVY Thanks to a memorable movie, just about everyone has heard of fried green tomatoes. But how many people have ever tasted one? Supposedly, green tomatoes are tart—not sweet, like red ones. So why would anyone want to eat the fruit when it isn’t ripe yet? “For starters,…
April 2003
Oceanaire Seafood Room

Apr 1, 2003 By Patricia Sharpe

MAKING WAVES When the Oceanaire Seafood Room steamed into port in Dallas last November, I felt like standing on the dock and waving hello—the only things missing were a sea breeze, paper streamers, and a brass band. Although the place is the third national location of a high-end Minneapolis chain,…

April 2003
Underneath It All

Apr 1, 2003 By Jordan Breal

Misty Keasler talks about her young photography career and the intense images she captures, including this month's photos of the present-day Branch Davidian compound.

Miscellany

Subscribe Today

Get your magazine delivered straight to your home and digital device!

Subscribe
March 2018 issue cover
February 2018 issue cover
January 2018 issue cover
December 2017 issue cover
November 2017 issue cover
October 2017 issue cover
September 2017 issue cover
August 2017 issue cover
July 2017 issue cover
June 2017 issue cover
May 2017 issue cover
April 2017 issue cover
Texas Monthly