Move over, J. Frank Dobie and Larry McMurtry. Texas has entered a new golden age of literature—and these are a few of its standout voices.
October 2015
Features
How did smog-breathing, gridlock-prone Houston become the newest natural wonder of the urban world?
In 2012 Austin Tice answered a calling: to become a war photographer and tell the world what was happening in Syria. But then he went missing.
Texans are a thirsty bunch, and our drinks package has everything you need to imbibe like Sam Houston's watching.
Columns
The scandal isn’t Ken Paxton’s alleged crimes. It’s that he was elected in the first place.
The hopelessly devoted, surprisingly normal, not at all creepy cult of Fandango.
Ten years after his last album, Clint Black has a new record—and the same old attitude.
Our estimable advice columnist on finding love in the country, the (unquestioned!) merit of the State Fair, the fulfilling post-rodeo career of a bucking bull, and more.
Reporter
A group of UT computer scientists tries to program a team of machines to play soccer like the pros.
A curious case of courthouse nuptials.
Chatter at the Hempstead drug store.
Some crazy stuff went down in Texas in the past thirty days. Here are some of the headlines you may have missed.
After retiring from a celebrated career in the Navy, William McRaven takes on a new fight: the battle over higher education.
A few lessons from retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson.
A look at what to read, watch, and listen to this (wonderfully jam-packed) month in order to achieve maximum Texas cultural literacy.
Behind the lens with photographer Laura Wilson.
Miscellany
Baylor, bared.
Readers respond to the September 2015 issue.
Touts
Peace and quiet among our most famous gravestones.
It don’t need no fancy name.
The Monterey, in San Antonio.
Because you know you’ve always wanted to kick it up.
How Evan Turner opened the taverna Helen in a fit of passion—and brought Houston a modern twist on dolmades.