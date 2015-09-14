October 2015

The Texanist
The Texanist

Sep 17, 2015 By David Courtney

Our estimable advice columnist on finding love in the country, the (unquestioned!) merit of the State Fair, the fulfilling post-rodeo career of a bucking bull, and more.

The Checklist

Sep 17, 2015 By Jeff Salamon

A look at what to read, watch, and listen to this (wonderfully jam-packed) month in order to achieve maximum Texas cultural literacy.

