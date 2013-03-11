Every spring and fall, thousands of buyers head to Round Top Antiques Week, looking for the object of their dreams—or just a cheap doodad to hang from the rearview mirror. A field guide to separating the corny dogs from the nineteenth-century armoires.
April 2013
Features
Ten years after their remarkable fall from grace, no one is quite sure why the onetime Nashville darlings tumbled so far—and never got back up.
Too many people, most of whom don’t know what they’re talking about. In defense of our (mostly) great state.
Half a century ago, the women’s basketball team at Wayland Baptist College set an extraordinary record that may never be broken: the longest winning streak in sports history.
Columns
Is it legal to be buried on my own property?Illustration by Jack Unruh Q: My wife and I are working toward finally buying some property in Washington County to retire on and have a place for the kids and grandkids to come and enjoy the simple life on…
The consultants behind Battleground Texas believe the state is ready to swing back to the Democrats. They could learn a thing or two from the Republicans.
In March 2003 the best-selling female band in American history touched the third rail of country music. A decade later, the Dixie Chicks belong mostly to history, and the recent recording of two separate albums by the former bandmates underscores the fact that the Chicks, as Chicks, are more or less…
Reporter
Can Texas’s oil and natural gas boom keep going forever?
Steve Earle on leaving Texas, kicking drugs, and watching himself die on TV.
Texans don’t love guns just because we’re Texans.
Running a halfway house for female ex-cons.
The West Texan editor of Poetry magazine leaves his plum gig for divinity school.
Terrence Malick is suddenly making a lot of movies. That’s the good news.
“I get to see things other people don’t get to see.”
What happened when a wild and crazy guy teamed up with a New Bohemian.
Touts
April's must-attend concerts, shows, and festivals.
At Spoon, Dallas chef John Tesar doesn’t let his ego eclipse the seafood.
Good enough to eat raw. But there’s a better way.
There’s more to this former German colony than bratwurst and giant pretzels.
The essential Southwestern stone is having a modern moment.