April 2013

Treasure This

Mar 11, 2013 By Jordan Breal

Every spring and fall, thousands of buyers head to Round Top Antiques Week, looking for the object of their dreams—or just a cheap doodad to hang from the rearview mirror. A field guide to separating the corny dogs from the nineteenth-century armoires.
Hoop Queens

Mar 11, 2013 By Skip Hollandsworth

Half a century ago, the women’s basketball team at Wayland Baptist College set an extraordinary record that may never be broken: the longest winning streak in sports history.

The Texanist

Jan 20, 2013 By David Courtney

Is it legal to be buried on my own property?Illustration by Jack Unruh Q: My wife and I are working toward finally buying some property in Washington County to retire on and have a place for the kids and grandkids to come and enjoy the simple life on…
Am I Blue?

Mar 11, 2013 By Paul Burka

The consultants behind Battleground Texas believe the state is ready to swing back to the Democrats. They could learn a thing or two from the Republicans.

April 2013
Mar 11, 2013 By Jake Silverstein

In March 2003 the best-selling female band in American history touched the third rail of country music. A decade later, the Dixie Chicks belong mostly to history, and the recent recording of two separate albums by the former bandmates underscores the fact that the Chicks, as Chicks, are more or less…

