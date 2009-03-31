April 2009

Features
The Culture
Ghosts Of War

Mar 31, 2009 By Gary Cartwright

Happy Texas Independence Day! Read five stories about our state's history, including this piece about the battlegrounds of Texas, which tell an incredible story of struggle, sorrow, triumph, and terror.
Food & Drink
How to Eat Well in Hard Times

Mar 31, 2009 By Patricia Sharpe

It’s easy, really. Just go get yourself some shrimp tacos, a beef-and-cheese cachapa, grilled pork with green papaya, fried chicken, gourmet Frito pie, or any of the 25 finds on this list of my favorite dishes in Texas under ten bucks.
April 2009
Across The Line

Jan 21, 2013 By Michael Hall

Was the quaint East Texas town of Mineola home to a horrific child sex ring? Were the three people sent to prison last year for running it guilty? Was justice served? Depends on which district attorney you ask.

Web

April 2009
Vuelva-a-la-Vida “Come Back to Life” Ceviche

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

Poached Seafood 1 pound Manila clams, rinsed in cold water of all sand 1 pound shrimp, cleaned, deveined, and cut in half lengthwise 1 pound mussels, rinsed in cold water and debearded 1/2 pound sashimi-grade tuna, diced small Note: In this ceviche we use line-caught fish, clams,…
April 2009
About a Guy

Mar 31, 2009 By Sarah Sumadi

Austin native Ben McKenzie, who starred in the teen drama The O.C., talks about barbecue, Barack Obama, and his new show, Southland.
April 2009
Easy Maytag Blue Cheese Chips

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

Recipe from Chef Kent Rathbun, Jasper’s, The Woodlands 1 cup heavy cream 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled ½ ounce lemon juice 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper 8 ounces potato chips, non-ruffled, thick-cut 1 ounce Maytag blue cheese, crumbled fine…
The Culture
Kinky Uncut

Mar 31, 2009 By Sarah Sumadi

David Hartstein’s film about Kinky Friedman’s 2006 gubernatorial run shows the candidate’s earnest sincerity, a quality frequently obscured by his larger-than-life persona.
April 2009
Behind Bars

Jan 20, 2013 By darrellotto

Four San Antonio women convicted of sexual assault fifteen years ago maintain their innocence and remain in prison.

April 2009
Hysteria

Jan 20, 2013 By Michael Hall

When adults are accused of unthinkable crimes against children, what’s fact and what’s fiction can get lost in translation.

Columns
April 2009
Cold Case

Jan 20, 2013 By Jan Reid

One year ago tejano star Emilio Navaira was nearly killed in a tour bus accident outside Houston. What are we still learning about the experimental medical procedure that may have saved his life?

Miscellany
April 2009
Low Blow

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

The only thing sadder than your choice of Kay Bailey Hutchison for the February cover is knowing that there are plenty of idiots in Texas who will vote for either her or Mr. Big Hair. Don Hathaway Fort Worth Incident Report As an SMU alum and a DEA…
April 2009
No Depression

Mar 31, 2009 By Jake Silverstein

According to T. S. Eliot and a now annual chorus of newspaper columnists, weathermen, bloggers, marketing departments, six o’clock news anchors, drive-time deejays, adolescent poets, and tax-mad accountants, April is the cruelest month. This year, however, January and February each made strong cases that the dubious honor should be…

Reporter
April 2009
Hector Saldaña

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

In the early seventies, Hector Saldaña founded San Antonio’s Krayolas, whose British Invasion/Tex-Mex rock and roll made them a regional phenom through the early eighties. A 2007 singles compilation, Best Riffs Only, led the band to re-form; their comeback album, La Conquistadora, garnered national acclaim in 2008. They’ve just released…
The Culture
How to Chase a Tornado

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

The Rationale Texas soil is arguably Mother Nature’s favorite dance floor: More twisters touch down here annually than in any other state (132 on average). As a result, storm chasers consider the Panhandle and Red River Valley requisite destinations during tornado season (April through June). This activity won’t suit the…
April 2009
Down the Line: Rarities and Memorial Collection

Mar 31, 2009 By Jeff McCord

Like many “best of” compilations, the Buddy Holly double-disc Down the Line: Rarities and the Holly triple-disc Memorial Collection (both Geffen/Decca) possess an air of unreality. Listen to a select body of an artist’s mature work—no album filler, no learning curve detectable in the songs—and you get…
April 2009
Instead the Forest Rose to Sing

Mar 31, 2009 By Jeff McCord

While many folksingers drape their work in mysticism, Austin’s Danny Schmidt is first and foremost a storyteller. He employs allegory, but more often than not his tales are just what they appear to be. The ten new songs on Instead the Forest Rose to Sing (Red House) nestle…
The Culture
Sister María P. Sánchez, Nun

Mar 31, 2009 By Texas Monthly

Sánchez took her vows and entered Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence in 1984. She is the project manager for the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, a labor-relations organization based in Weslaco, where she lives. Between 1993 and 2004, she was the director of religious education at St. Joseph the…
April 2009
Hills and Valleys

Mar 31, 2009 By Jeff McCord

Supergroups are best viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism. Nearly all, from Blind Faith to Little Village to the New York Yankees, are cynically conceived: They’re groups in name only; they reek of artifice. Yet the Flatlanders get a pass on such judgment. They were an actual band…
April 2009
Rupert Isaacson

Mar 31, 2009 By Mike Shea

After their two-year-old son, Rowan, was diagnosed with autism in 2004, the author and his wife, Kristin, struggled with the challenge of finding effective treatment for an incontinent, uncommunicative child given to intractable tantrums. The Horse Boy: A father’s quest to heal his son tells of their journey to…
April 2009
The Color of Lightning

Mar 31, 2009 By Mike Shea

Stick a thumb into any page of Paulette Jiles’s The Color of Lightning and you’ll pull out a fine prose plum. The San Antonio author has trademarked an offhand lyricism, and she displays it amply in this intelligent Civil War–era novel: “Britt and Mary slept with the two…

