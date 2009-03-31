Happy Texas Independence Day! Read five stories about our state's history, including this piece about the battlegrounds of Texas, which tell an incredible story of struggle, sorrow, triumph, and terror.
April 2009
Features
It’s easy, really. Just go get yourself some shrimp tacos, a beef-and-cheese cachapa, grilled pork with green papaya, fried chicken, gourmet Frito pie, or any of the 25 finds on this list of my favorite dishes in Texas under ten bucks.
How a nobody became the somebody nearly everybody wanted to replace Speaker Tom Craddick.
Was the quaint East Texas town of Mineola home to a horrific child sex ring? Were the three people sent to prison last year for running it guilty? Was justice served? Depends on which district attorney you ask.
Web
Poached Seafood 1 pound Manila clams, rinsed in cold water of all sand 1 pound shrimp, cleaned, deveined, and cut in half lengthwise 1 pound mussels, rinsed in cold water and debearded 1/2 pound sashimi-grade tuna, diced small Note: In this ceviche we use line-caught fish, clams,…
By Julia Mullen Gordon
Two chic boutiques on Alameda Street in Corpus Christi.
The full-time pre-K bill seems like a slam dunk. The price tag: $300 million.
If UTMB’s trauma center really is slated to reopen, the hospital will have a few questions to answer.
I used to spend every weekend out by the pool, working on my tan. Now I check my body for changing moles or new spots, and call my doctor.
The DREAM Act may not come soon enough for Benita Veliz.
Cava, Dallas and Benjy’s on Washington, Houston
Austin native Ben McKenzie, who starred in the teen drama The O.C., talks about barbecue, Barack Obama, and his new show, Southland.
Austin
Childhood memories come to life in the work of Chicana artist Carmen Lomas Garza.
Should Texas pay students to learn?
Recipe from Chef Kent Rathbun, Jasper’s, The Woodlands 1 cup heavy cream 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled ½ ounce lemon juice 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper 8 ounces potato chips, non-ruffled, thick-cut 1 ounce Maytag blue cheese, crumbled fine…
David Hartstein’s film about Kinky Friedman’s 2006 gubernatorial run shows the candidate’s earnest sincerity, a quality frequently obscured by his larger-than-life persona.
Buying into energy efficiency, one electric bill at a time.
How a mother and daughter hired a hit man to kill their husband and father, and why they might just get away with it.
Wes Hurt makes people happy—one cupcake at a time.
Four San Antonio women convicted of sexual assault fifteen years ago maintain their innocence and remain in prison.
When adults are accused of unthinkable crimes against children, what’s fact and what’s fiction can get lost in translation.
The legendary congressman talks about Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the future of the Middle East.
Columns
Why voter ID is bad for democracy.
My trashy, sordid, steamy, decently paid turn as a writer for the pulps.
Nadine Eckhardt married not one but two legendary figures in the Texas liberal pantheon. And lived to tell the tale.
One year ago tejano star Emilio Navaira was nearly killed in a tour bus accident outside Houston. What are we still learning about the experimental medical procedure that may have saved his life?
Miscellany
Craig Cutler, Donald M. Yena and Jeff Wilson
The only thing sadder than your choice of Kay Bailey Hutchison for the February cover is knowing that there are plenty of idiots in Texas who will vote for either her or Mr. Big Hair. Don Hathaway Fort Worth Incident Report As an SMU alum and a DEA…
According to T. S. Eliot and a now annual chorus of newspaper columnists, weathermen, bloggers, marketing departments, six o’clock news anchors, drive-time deejays, adolescent poets, and tax-mad accountants, April is the cruelest month. This year, however, January and February each made strong cases that the dubious honor should be…
Reporter
“When you come with absolutely zero connections, you have to claw your way up, which I did.”
The best new Texas filmmakers.
Alameda Street, Corpus Christi.
Tyson Cole’s kitchen cabinet.
In the early seventies, Hector Saldaña founded San Antonio’s Krayolas, whose British Invasion/Tex-Mex rock and roll made them a regional phenom through the early eighties. A 2007 singles compilation, Best Riffs Only, led the band to re-form; their comeback album, La Conquistadora, garnered national acclaim in 2008. They’ve just released…
The Rationale Texas soil is arguably Mother Nature’s favorite dance floor: More twisters touch down here annually than in any other state (132 on average). As a result, storm chasers consider the Panhandle and Red River Valley requisite destinations during tornado season (April through June). This activity won’t suit the…
Like many “best of” compilations, the Buddy Holly double-disc Down the Line: Rarities and the Holly triple-disc Memorial Collection (both Geffen/Decca) possess an air of unreality. Listen to a select body of an artist’s mature work—no album filler, no learning curve detectable in the songs—and you get…
Must I pose with my kids in the bluebonnets?
While many folksingers drape their work in mysticism, Austin’s Danny Schmidt is first and foremost a storyteller. He employs allegory, but more often than not his tales are just what they appear to be. The ten new songs on Instead the Forest Rose to Sing (Red House) nestle…
Sánchez took her vows and entered Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence in 1984. She is the project manager for the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, a labor-relations organization based in Weslaco, where she lives. Between 1993 and 2004, she was the director of religious education at St. Joseph the…
Supergroups are best viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism. Nearly all, from Blind Faith to Little Village to the New York Yankees, are cynically conceived: They’re groups in name only; they reek of artifice. Yet the Flatlanders get a pass on such judgment. They were an actual band…
Ebby Halliday, real estate agent.
After their two-year-old son, Rowan, was diagnosed with autism in 2004, the author and his wife, Kristin, struggled with the challenge of finding effective treatment for an incontinent, uncommunicative child given to intractable tantrums. The Horse Boy: A father’s quest to heal his son tells of their journey to…
Big Bend Open Road Race; Dallas Cup; Texas State History Museum.
Jeff Guinn’s Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde is an entertaining, meticulously researched biography that gleans fact from the fables that grew up around this Depression-era outlaw duo. Clyde Barrow was the son of a junk man in the slums of west Dallas,…
Stick a thumb into any page of Paulette Jiles’s The Color of Lightning and you’ll pull out a fine prose plum. The San Antonio author has trademarked an offhand lyricism, and she displays it amply in this intelligent Civil War–era novel: “Britt and Mary slept with the two…