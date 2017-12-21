Can a 1960s novel with a cult following finally become the blockbuster film its fans believe it should be?
January 2018
In fifth place: the excitable radio host, for saying so many crazy things that his unsuccessful and very public child custody battle wasn’t the most embarrassing thing that happened to him this year.
Landing in fourth place, the state government’s also-ran loyal opposition, for going missing in action, year after year.
The eight infamous Steers celebrated elsewhere in this package had a lot of company this year in our hall of shame. Here are another fifty or so Texans deserving of some ignominy.
The Mistress of the Elements occupies second place—for being really, really mean to Texas.
As his first term in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Cruz is already gearing up for the next big election.
Our lieutenant governor, for his eagerness to squander his power, waste our time, and drag Texas politics into the bathroom, is our Bum Steer of the Year.
The East Texas congressman takes seventh place for his wack-job debut as an infographic creator.
The outgoing congressman takes eighth place for his refusal to face the truth about climate change.
The Austin-based office captured third place for the botched investigation of state representative Dawnna Dukes.
The El Paso congressman is waging a long-shot campaign to prove a Democrat can win in Texas.
The Houston Texans owner nabs sixth place, for saying of his players’ decision to kneel during the National Anthem: “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
How did the North Texas native convince a generation of TV fans that he was a dyed-in-the-wool Brit?
Priscilla Villarreal doesn’t work for the local news in Laredo—but for her 80,000 Facebook followers, that doesn’t matter.
A Houston exhibition delves into the history of an obscure corner of Mexican popular culture.
The celebrated Plano novelist on how the Columbine massacre and growing up in ”The Suicide Capital of America” influenced his new book, 'Oliver Loving.'
Nigeria has never participated in the Winter Olympics. University of Houston grad Ngozi Onwumere may soon change all that.
The craziest headlines you might have missed over the past month.
The debut album from Austin's Kalu & the Electric Joint brings some international flavor to the Live Music Capital of the World.
In recent months the West Texas oil town has smelled, in one resident’s words, like ”a dog’s anal gland.” And no one is 100 percent sure why.
With a magnificent medley of Mediterranean snacks, tapas, and appetizers, the entreés can wait at Gemma’s new sibling.
If these historic landmarks could talk . . . from scandals and ghosts to famous guests, they’ve seen it all.
Selecting the Bum Steers can be a bit of a drag. That's why this year we're supplementing our list with something a bit more upbeat.
The former Austin couple renovate a 1934 building in quiet Bertram to showcase their new line of furniture.
Texas football made the former ’Friday Night Lights’ actor a heartthrob. Will a Texas tragedy make him a bona fide star in 'Waco'?
Returning to my devastated hometown, I found my friends and family putting on a brave face in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.