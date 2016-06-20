After this disorienting election season, what path is left for Texas conservatives? Who is leading the party? And what on earth to make of Donald Trump? A few insights from the state Republican convention.
July 2016
Features
Texas may have inspired Larry McMurtry to become a writer, but there is no writer who has inspired an understanding of Texas quite like Larry McMurtry. At age eighty, our most iconic author still has work to do.
Lonesome Dove aside, here are the indispensable titles every Texan should have on his or her bookshelf.
To whom will the Bachelorette’s final rose go this season? Blogger Steve Carbone makes it his business to know—and tell his 1.5 million readers.
She’s tiny, intense, explosive—and the most breathtaking Olympian you’ll be watching this summer. Meet Spring gymnast Simone Biles.
Reporter
The sounds and the fury of Frederickburg's noise ordinance.
A case of mistaken identity in Groesbeck.
How long it will take the dreaded emerald ash borers to fully establish themselves in Texas? And how many native ash trees will they decimate?
Why is the federal government claiming thousands of acres of riverfront property from a bunch of North Texas landowners?
What to read, watch, and listen to this month to achieve maximum Texas cultural literacy.
A new biography takes a hard look at our forty-third president’s foreign policy record, with assessments that often stand in stark contrast with Bush's own verdict on his presidency.
Some crazy stuff went down in Texas in the past thirty days. Here are some of the headlines you may have missed.
The dean of Dell Medical School wants to reinvent health care for the twenty-first century.
Touts
From Central Standard, in Austin.
A Houston ad man embraces the DIY spirit.
No, it’s not Marfa. And that’s just fine.
What can I say? I’m a pod person.
Dallas chef Julian Barsotti’s Sprezza does as the Romans do.
Columns
What Jack Unruh meant to me.
Life along the Pedernales was everything one could hope for—until it wasn’t.
How Aubrey McClendon, “America’s most reckless billionaire,” left some Houston energy firms holding the tab.
Too many Texas schools are failing, yet our elected officials would rather discuss who’s using which toilet.
Robert Irwin’s long-awaited Marfa installation is a work like no other: a massive project that reflects the austere, light-filled beauty of West Texas.
Miscellany
Readers respond to the June 2016 issue.
How I came to love Larry McMurtry.