July 2016

Features
Politics
The Great Divide

Jun 20, 2016 By Erica Grieder

After this disorienting election season, what path is left for Texas conservatives? Who is leading the party? And what on earth to make of Donald Trump? A few insights from the state Republican convention.

Larry McMurtry
The Culture
The Minor Regional Novelist

Jun 22, 2016 By Skip Hollandsworth

Texas may have inspired Larry McMurtry to become a writer, but there is no writer who has inspired an understanding of Texas quite like Larry McMurtry. At age eighty, our most iconic author still has work to do.
The Culture
#SpoilerAlert

Jun 22, 2016 By Katy Vine

To whom will the Bachelorette’s final rose go this season? Blogger Steve Carbone makes it his business to know—and tell his 1.5 million readers.
The Culture
Gold Rush

Jun 22, 2016 By Michael Hardy

She’s tiny, intense, explosive—and the most breathtaking Olympian you’ll be watching this summer. Meet Spring gymnast Simone Biles.

Reporter
July 2016
Meet the Beetle

Jun 22, 2016 By Wes Ferguson

How long it will take the dreaded emerald ash borers to fully establish themselves in Texas? And how many native ash trees will they decimate?
Politics
Mission Admonished

Jun 22, 2016 By Jeff Salamon

A new biography takes a hard look at our forty-third president’s foreign policy record, with assessments that often stand in stark contrast with Bush's own verdict on his presidency.

Touts

Columns
July 2016
Out of Gas

Jun 22, 2016 By Loren Steffy

How Aubrey McClendon, “America’s most reckless  billionaire,” left some Houston energy firms holding the tab.
Politics
Bathroom Pass

Jun 22, 2016 By Dave Mann

Too many Texas schools are failing, yet our elected officials would rather discuss who’s using which toilet.

Miscellany

