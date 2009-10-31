The best way to go completely nuts this Thanksgiving is with this five-part meal featuring the bounty of our beloved state tree.
November 2009
Bud Shrake’s letters to friends back in Texas during his years in New York show the late novelist in all his ribald, freewheeling glory. And never more alive.
On November 18, 1999, at 2:42 a.m., the most passionately observed collegiate tradition in Texas—if not the world—came crashing down. Nearly sixty people were on top of the Texas A&M Bonfire when the million-pound structure collapsed, killing twelve, wounding dozens more, and eventually leading to the suspension of the ninety-year-old ritual. Now, ten years later, on what would have been Bonfire’s centennial, the Aggies celebrate the history, relive the tragedy, and wrestle over what happens next.
In 1996 a powerful South Texas ranching clan accused ExxonMobil of sabotaging wells on the family’s property. Thirteen years, millions of dollars in legal fees, and one state Supreme Court opinion later, the biggest oil field feud of its time is still raging.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, Case McCoy is looking to become the next quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.
When the president visited Texas A&M, the opposition was waiting.
Recipe by Donna Xander.
The CEO of Louis Vuitton’s North American division talks about the new store at NorthPark, Marc Jacobs, and knockoffs.
From Costa Rica to Nicaragua, all for the big surf.
How a local Asian community came together to fight for their way of life.
A prayer of thanks (and some cranberry stuffing) for those that don’t give up hope.
Blake Mycoskie, the founder of Shoes for Tomorrow (TOMS), talks about traveling around the world, shoe drops, and expanding the business.
Fun Fun Fun Fest and its post-punk indie sound.
Recipe from Executive Chef Chun Lau, Fortune Chinese Seafood, Austin.
Recipe from Chef Brand a featured chef at the 10th Anniversary New World Wine & Food Festival in San Antonio November 10 through 15.
The opening of the AT&T Performing Arts Center was three nights of award-worthy performances, champagne, and, of course, ambitious frocks.
Fabi + Rosi European Kitchen, Austin and Tintos Spanish Restaurant & Wine Bar, Houston.
Recipe from Chef Brand a featured chef at the 10th Anniversary New World Wine & Food Festival in San Antonio November 10 through 15.
Recipe from Bailey’s Prime Plus, Dallas
Texas doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time. But at this year’s Austin Film Festival, two smaller films seemed to capture the spirit of the Lone Star State.
To paraphrase H. L. Mencken, no one ever went broke overestimating the appetite of Texans for red meat. It doesn’t seem to matter how many steakhouses there are in our fair state, there’s always room for one more. And so it was that a month ago I found myself…
Reviews of two films, The Messenger and How I Got Lost, which premiered at the Austin Film Festival.
Recipe featured in Pecan Artists.
Texas parents have the choice to opt their children out of school vaccination requirements based on “reasons of conscience.” But what about the other kids around them?
Recipe featured in Pecan Artists.
The role of the cerebellum and underlying brain abnormalities in autism.
Recipe featured in Pecan Artists .
Pastry Queen Parties: Entertaining Friends & Family, Texas Style, by Rebecca Rather with Alison Oresman.
Recipe featured in Pecan Artists .
Recipe from Culinary Institute of America “Latin Flavors” Conference, San Antonio, 2009.
By the time Overland’s design to build the Bonfire Memorial was chosen, Bob Shemwell and his team had eighteen months to create a budget, hammer out the portals, create an underground support system, and immortalize twelve kids.
On October 26, the first FLDS criminal trial in Texas begins. What legal strategies remain for the defense?
Why can’t TCU seem to break into the national sports consciousness?
Michael Hall’s exclusive interview with Ernest Willis.
The proposition at the heart of The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After, Steven M. Gillon’s examination of the immediate aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s death, in Dallas, is that Lyndon B. Johnson’s actions during his first day in office foreshadowed the high and low points of…
Former Texan Bill Willingham has taken his long-running Fables comic book series to a new medium and new heights with Peter & Max, his first novel. As in his Fables works, he cleverly reimagines fairy tale and nursery rhyme figures (think Snow White and Little Boy Blue) living…
Hey, movie people, leave Cormac McCarthy alone!
Tony Rancich’s recording studio.
Every November 2, known as the Day of the Dead or All Souls’ Day, Hispanics across the Southwest transform grave sites, offices, and corners of their homes into vibrant memorials for their deceased loved ones by assembling multitiered ofrendas, or altars. “The day is devoted to the departed, and an…
What’s to be done with annoying neighbors?
Goode grew up on a ranch in Damon, where he now runs an artificial insemination business. He travels the country collecting DNA for a U.S. Department of Agriculture research project on mad cow disease. Back in the seventies, my dad learned to artificially inseminate cows by reading a book and…
The latest album from Robert Earl Keen.
Handmade crafts, homey cafes, and cowboy couture make this Hill Country hamlet a browser’s paradise.
The 44-year-old Austin rocker has fronted many bands, but it was on the success of his 2000 solo album, Lonelyland, that he rose to national fame. His latest CD, Lovely Creatures (Kirtland), was just released. You’re the son of an opera singer. Yes, but my dad’s now retired. He…
The latest album from Norah Jones.
Thet latest album from rock trio White Denim.
Readers who know J. Frank Dobie only as a wizened old author on the pages of their English textbooks may not recognize the vibrant and rebellious figure who emerges from the pages of J. Frank Dobie: A Liberated Mind. The biography, which seeks to revive Dobie’s fading literary legacy,…
Dave Campbell on covering football.
Especially in Texas, the fight over carbon restrictions might make health care reform look like, well, a tea party.
One year after President Obama’s election, what does the world look like in the county that voted against him more overwhelmingly than any other?
Am I the only person who has always wanted to get picked for jury duty?
Once upon a time, Molly Ivins was just a kid from River Oaks with an internship at the Houston Chronicle. Her time there set her on the path to becoming the most famous firebrand in Texas.
I’d about given up that y’all even knew Texas had other college football programs outside of the University of Texas [“Mike Leach Is Thinking . . . ” September 2009]. Kudos for finally realizing what we’ve known for years: Mike Leach is a great coach and is giving much-deserved…
The cliché about any great tragedy is that it creates indelible markers in time and space: Had John F. Kennedy visited Dallas in 1963 without incident, few Americans would be able to recall much about where they were or what they were doing on November 22 of that year.
