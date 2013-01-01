When a rare white buffalo was born in North Texas, thousands came to celebrate the new age he heralded. A year later the animal was dead.
January 2013
Features
I. The Hawks Preteen football players are usually described by other preteen football players with one of three words: “nice,” “funny,” or, the highest possible compliment, “awesome.” Celdon Manning, a running back with the Allen Hawks, is the rare athlete who makes his teammates reach for the Scholastic Children’s Thesaurus. …
Michael Quinn Sullivan is the most powerful (and feared) activist at the Capitol. So who is he?
How ignoble was 2012? It was a year in which our idols fell from their pedestals only to land on our leaders, who had already toppled from their own heights. The shame spiral began on January 3, when Rick Perry lost his first election ever, the Iowa caucuses in…
Reporter
A night behind the velvet ropes.
At the Sweet Potato Festival with Nashville’s next big thing from small-town Texas.
After his Oscar turn in RAY, Jamie Foxx seemed to lose his way. Can DJANGO UNCHAINED revive the career of one of our great actors?
How Randall Stephenson plans to lead AT&T in the age of wireless.
Why are they so damn angry all the time?
The founder of Whole Foods Market on conscious capitalism and eating healthy.
In the face of Obama’s reelection, some Texas conservatives are unsure what to do next. Secede? Or lead?
1. For George Strait, the road doesn’t go on forever I was tooling around Austin in 1981, enjoying the free-love vibe and listening to the radio, when I first heard George Strait. His voice came out of my little dashboard speaker so strong and clear I ran two lights and a stop…
Web
Charlie Rose interviews the Kennedys, the Rules of Basketball, BB King, and Grupo Fantasmo . . .
The Cotton Bowl, the Sex Pistols tribute in San Antonio, the Gourds, and the Dallas Safari Club’s Convention & Sporting Expo . . .
To commemorate the Mayan Apocalypse, video game tycoon Richard Garriott de Cayeux threw a lavish soiree at his 65-acre spread along Lake Austin, complete with various scenes of imagined end-of-the-world scenarios.
A "Funeral Party," Dale Watson, and Willie Nelson's New Year's Bash . . .
Despite withering reviews, the Dallas-based reality television show has enjoyed increased ratings and has spawned a franchise.
Inside the renovated LBJ Presidential Library, a yoga meditation ceremony, Caroyln Wonderland, and Robert Earl Keen . . .
From Stampede 66, in Dallas
The Texas Public Policy Foundation's president on the direction of the Republican Party of Texas and what it's like to be one of Ronald Reagan's "happy warriors."
Touts
It may not look like much, but don’t be fooled.
At Stampede 66, Dallas chef Stephan Pyles’s latest gig, the symbols of his West Texas youth are writ not just large but colossal. Wild horses fashioned of gleaming wire come bursting through a solid wall. A giant rattlesnake of screen wire and glowing LED lights stretches its fifty-foot length…
Was I giddy from the altitude or just happy to be strolling the sidewalks of El Paso?
Six heirloom-worthy pieces that really do grow on trees.
January's must-attend concerts, shows, and festivals.
Columns
Is the secret to good healthy actually “Crazy Water”?Illustration by Jack Unruh Q: I am a Texan of advanced age who is hearing all the clamor surrounding health care. I grew up in Mineral Wells, drinking the famed water they merchandise, and I enjoy great health in my senior…
As the Eighty-third Legislature gears up at the Capitol this month, will lawmakers be penny-wise and pound-foolish? Or just plain foolish?