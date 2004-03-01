The former national security chief and deputy CIA director on why we're losing the peace in Iraq and where the terrorists could strike next.
March 2004
Features
She named him Mark. I didn’t know why, any more than I knew why my daughter was drawn to riding in the first place. But I did know that she loved him—and that letting him go was the hardest thing she’d ever done.
How do you know when a child molester is cured? Are you willing to take his word for it? David Wayne Jones hopes so. Thirteen years ago he was convicted of preying on little boys at the East Dallas YMCA, but he could soon be out of jail and back on the street. Your street.
With more than 600,000 acres of state parks, historic sites, and natural areas, Texas can be a perfect playground for every type of outdoor adventurer—if you know where to go. We do.
To experience the majesty and peril of the desert on my own terms, I spent a week alone in the Solitario, the most remote area of Big Bend Ranch State Park. I confronted my darkest fears—and made small talk with an insect.
Miscellany
ROOT CAUSE Modern music would likely sound very different if not for song collectors. Consider John A. Lomax. In the early 1900’s, the American granddaddy of field recorders trekked 200,000 miles around the U.S. to document folk music, ignoring the advice of his University of Texas professors who said that…
BLUES CLUES Once in a blue moon, a blue-ribbon month like this comes along. And your true-blue friends at this magazine will talk till they’re blue in the face if that’s what it takes for you to notice. Sensing a theme? Yes, March is a blues-filled 31 days, so between…
GREEN DAYS Austin is known for its music scene and for its slackers (offset a little by the Internet start-up entrepreneurs in the late nineties), but the state capital is also famous for being green—in more ways than one. And this month—the first break from cedar fever since December—is the…
Life, death, and Max Soffar.
MO’ BETTER Fifty-two-year-old blues artist Keb’ Mo’ (born Kevin Moore) just released Keep It Simple and will be playing at the One World Theatre, in Austin, March 4. How would you describe your new album? I’d say it’s a labor of love, and it’s a set of…
Web
If you're an Alamo fanand even if you aren'tyou'll find these fifteen titles worth your while.
Who needs Colorado when the Guadalupe River is so closeand so full of rainbow trout.
If you've ever admired the Indian Lodge at Davis Mountain State Park or the spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea, then you're looking at the handiwork of young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Suzy Banks, Stacy Hollister, and Charlie Llewellin discuss this month's cover story, "This Land Is Your Land."
The Houston Ballet's new artistic director, Stanton Welch, talks about growing up in Australia; creating the evening-length work, Tales of Texas; and replacing Ben Stevenson.
Seven images and captionsfrom the campsite to the view from the rimshow how executive editor S. C. "Sam" Gwynne spent seven days alone on the Solitario.
Where can you find a coastal live oak that is estimated to be more than one thousand years old, or the nation's second-largest exposed batholith? At a state park near you.
From Bank Jean-Georges in Houston 1 stalk lemongrass 1 tablespoon canola, corn, or other neutral oil 1 medium or 1/2 large onion, minced 1 clove garlic, minced 2 teaspoons Thai red-curry paste 6 1/8-inch-thick slices of galangal or ginger, not peeled 3 lime…
Sometimes we like to brave the cold weather and camp at Kerrville-Schreiner Park during the winter. We're not crazy, honest.
For Such a Time as This doesn’t claim to be chock-full of original recipes. What you will find is a good mix of unusual items and old favorites—dishes you know will taste good like Wonderful Lasagna, Asparagus Chicken, Baked Potato Soup, Elegant Broccoli and Walnuts, and Honey-Glazed Baby Carrots. The…
For Chow Hounds Whether you’re a native or naturalized Texan, you should be ashamed of starting your day with a latte and a toaster tart. Get in the swing by having a “cowboy breakfast,” a diet-defying spread of scrambled eggs, home fries, biscuits, gravy, sausage, strong coffee, and more.
Red, White, and TrueEven non-Texans know that chili enjoys near-mythic status in the Lone Star State. What they may not know is that biscuits are mighty important too. Two new cookbooks have the last word on these staples. In Strictly Chili A. D. Livingston lauds the classic Texas bowl…
I love the scene at Bank Jean-Georges. On my visit, the downtown Houston restaurant hadn’t been open a week and already it was filled with Prada-toting air kissers, dignified couples of a certain age, and the occasional table of passionate eaters like myself who had seized the opportunity to…
Columns
With March 6 fast approaching, let's doff our coonskin caps to the Serious Alamo Guys, a band of mostly Anglo, mostly bearded, mostly fifty-plus historians who are Bowie-knife sharp on the subject of the mythic battle.
How is school finance like a Russian novel? And other questions about the most pressing issue in Texas—and Rick Perry's plan for dealing with it.
Water, water, everywhere.
Does anyone outside of Texas care about Texas history? H. W. Brands hopes so, and he's not the only one.
Reporter
e-voting saves the day—or does it?
The New England Patriots weren't the only winners at the Super Bowl. Houston won too, sort of.
Benjamin McKenzie kisses.