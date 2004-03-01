March 2004

Features

March 2004
Good-bye to a Horse

Mar 1, 2004 By Gregory Curtis

She named him Mark. I didn’t know why, any more than I knew why my daughter was drawn to riding in the first place. But I did know that she loved him—and that letting him go was the hardest thing she’d ever done.

March 2004
The Pedophile Next Door

Mar 1, 2004 By Jim Atkinson

How do you know when a child molester is cured? Are you willing to take his word for it? David Wayne Jones hopes so. Thirteen years ago he was convicted of preying on little boys at the East Dallas YMCA, but he could soon be out of jail and back on the street. Your street.
March 2004
Conversations With a Grasshopper

Mar 1, 2004 By S. C. Gwynne

To experience the majesty and peril of the desert on my own terms, I spent a week alone in the Solitario, the most remote area of Big Bend Ranch State Park. I confronted my darkest fears—and made small talk with an insect.

Miscellany
March 2004
FESTIVALS

Mar 1, 2004 By Katy Vine

ROOT CAUSE Modern music would likely sound very different if not for song collectors. Consider John A. Lomax. In the early 1900’s, the American granddaddy of field recorders trekked 200,000 miles around the U.S. to document folk music, ignoring the advice of his University of Texas professors who said that…
March 2004
BLUES

Mar 1, 2004 By Stacy Hollister

BLUES CLUES Once in a blue moon, a blue-ribbon month like this comes along. And your true-blue friends at this magazine will talk till they’re blue in the face if that’s what it takes for you to notice. Sensing a theme? Yes, March is a blues-filled 31 days, so between…
March 2004
GET OUT

Mar 1, 2004 By Patricia McConnico

GREEN DAYS Austin is known for its music scene and for its slackers (offset a little by the Internet start-up entrepreneurs in the late nineties), but the state capital is also famous for being green—in more ways than one. And this month—the first break from cedar fever since December—is the…
March 2004
STRAIGHT TALK

Mar 1, 2004 By Katharyn Rodemann

MO’ BETTER Fifty-two-year-old blues artist Keb’ Mo’ (born Kevin Moore) just released Keep It Simple and will be playing at the One World Theatre, in Austin, March 4. How would you describe your new album? I’d say it’s a labor of love, and it’s a set of…

Web

March 2004
Texas History 101

Mar 1, 2004 By Ingrid Grobey

If you've ever admired the Indian Lodge at Davis Mountain State Park or the spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea, then you're looking at the handiwork of young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps.

March 2004
Dancin’ Days

Mar 1, 2004 By Ingrid Grobey

The Houston Ballet's new artistic director, Stanton Welch, talks about growing up in Australia; creating the evening-length work, Tales of Texas; and replacing Ben Stevenson.

March 2004
Call of the Wild

Mar 1, 2004 By S. C. Gwynne

Seven images and captionsfrom the campsite to the view from the rimshow how executive editor S. C. "Sam" Gwynne spent seven days alone on the Solitario.

March 2004
Texas Tidbits

Mar 1, 2004 By Tanya C. Vazquez

Where can you find a coastal live oak that is estimated to be more than one thousand years old, or the nation's second-largest exposed batholith? At a state park near you.

March 2004
Chicken Soup With Coconut Milk

Mar 1, 2004 By Texas Monthly

From Bank Jean-Georges in Houston 1 stalk lemongrass 1 tablespoon canola, corn, or other neutral oil 1 medium or 1/2 large onion, minced 1 clove garlic, minced 2 teaspoons Thai red-curry paste 6 1/8-inch-thick slices of galangal or ginger, not peeled 3 lime…
March 2004
Happy Trails

Mar 1, 2004 By Irene Kosela

Sometimes we like to brave the cold weather and camp at Kerrville-Schreiner Park during the winter. We're not crazy, honest.
March 2004
Books That Cook

Mar 1, 2004 By Christan Thomas

For Such a Time as This doesn’t claim to be chock-full of original recipes. What you will find is a good mix of unusual items and old favorites—dishes you know will taste good like Wonderful Lasagna, Asparagus Chicken, Baked Potato Soup, Elegant Broccoli and Walnuts, and Honey-Glazed Baby Carrots. The…
Food & Drink
Happening

Mar 1, 2004 By S. McDonald

For Chow Hounds Whether you’re a native or naturalized Texan, you should be ashamed of starting your day with a latte and a toaster tart. Get in the swing by having a “cowboy breakfast,” a diet-defying spread of scrambled eggs, home fries, biscuits, gravy, sausage, strong coffee, and more.
Food & Drink
Bookshelf

Mar 1, 2004 By Patricia McConnico

Red, White, and TrueEven non-Texans know that chili enjoys near-mythic status in the Lone Star State. What they may not know is that biscuits are mighty important too. Two new cookbooks have the last word on these staples. In Strictly Chili A. D. Livingston lauds the classic Texas bowl…
Food & Drink
Bank Jean-Georges

Mar 1, 2004 By Patricia Sharpe

I love the scene at Bank Jean-Georges. On my visit, the downtown Houston restaurant hadn’t been open a week and already it was filled with Prada-toting air kissers, dignified couples of a certain age, and the occasional table of passionate eaters like myself who had seized the opportunity to…

Columns
March 2004
Siege Mentality

Mar 1, 2004 By Anne Dingus

With March 6 fast approaching, let's doff our coonskin caps to the Serious Alamo Guys, a band of mostly Anglo, mostly bearded, mostly fifty-plus historians who are Bowie-knife sharp on the subject of the mythic battle.

March 2004
Hood Riddance

Mar 1, 2004 By Patricia Hart

How is school finance like a Russian novel? And other questions about the most pressing issue in Texas—and Rick Perry's plan for dealing with it.

Reporter

Subscribe Today

Get your magazine delivered straight to your home and digital device!

Subscribe
March 2018 issue cover
February 2018 issue cover
January 2018 issue cover
December 2017 issue cover
November 2017 issue cover
October 2017 issue cover
September 2017 issue cover
August 2017 issue cover
July 2017 issue cover
June 2017 issue cover
May 2017 issue cover
April 2017 issue cover
Texas Monthly