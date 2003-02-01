From Ann on a Harley to Anna Nicole on a Bum Steer binge, we present our fifty favorite Texas Monthly issues with a female face.
February 2003
Cynthia Ann Parker was nine when a Comanche snatched her from her East Texas home in 1836. Yet throughout her life as her captor's wife she remained strong, brave, and devoted to her husband and children. Which is to say, she was the original Texas woman.
Widowed at 38, a Mexican citizen with no money and a sixth-grade education, she raised three proud American daughtersand embraced life on her own terms.
At this year's Miss Texas Teen USA pageant, girls from big cities and small towns stuffed their bras, slicked Vaseline across their teeth, and prayed that their thighs were toned enough. Anything for the crown.
Good question, and everyone seems to have an answer: To be respected for her accomplishments as a U.S. senator. To help lead the GOP after its Election Day triumph. To be a mom, finally, in her late fifties. To come back home and run for governor—maybe. But, please, no psychobabble.
They shouldn't be messed with. But you knew that already.
San Antonio's Marshevet Hooker is not just any old high school sprinter; she's an Olympic gold medalist in the making. Meet her and nine other women we're betting will lead the new Texas—and the world.
The secret to running Southwest Airlines? Be sentimental. Share. And love.
Being governor was great, but not being governor is even better.
How I got from the Fifth Ward to the Ivy League.
Why you can't spell "cheerleader" without "leader."
My divorce made me what I am today.
Thirty years after Roe v. Wade, I'm still that lawyer.
You can take the six-time Oscar nominee out of the small town . . .
I was raised by one, I married one, and I raised one myselfand I wouldn't be who I am without them.
Not too long ago the photography collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston was nonexistent. But thanks to curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, it is now considered one of America's best. Here, she discusses her career, photography and being a woman in the field.
Actress Candy Clark, who played Debbie Dunham in the movie American Graffiti, will be in Dallas February 14-16 for the Autorama show at Dallas Market Center.
Favorite moments in the 30 years of Texas Monthly.
HAPPY TRAIL TO YOU Do something different for Valentine’s Day: Nibble and tipple your way across Central Texas on the fourth annual Hill Country Wine Lovers’ Trail. Fourteen of the area’s wineries have joined together to offer a variety of wine-and-food tastings, lunches, and dinners for Valentine’s weekend, February 14…
Gloria Feldt, president of Planned Parenthood® Federation of America, has traveled far from her birth place in Temple, Texas.
CHOC TREATMENT Lisa Fox, co-owner of Austin’s Asti Trattoria and a pastry chef in her own right, talked to us about the most coveted sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. What makes a good cooking chocolate? It should contain nothing artificial. Also, no added sugar or cocoa powder. I…
Juliet Garcia, president of The University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College, talks with us about her life and roots in South Texas.
In the spring of 1995, Austin lawyer and photography-enthusiast Michael Hull found himself in a self-described "interesting intersection in time"or at least Texas time.
Senior editor Pam Colloff explains how the world turns a little differently in the beauty queen galaxy.
San Antonio high school senior Marshevet Hooker was a member of the record setting U.S. Junior Track & Field Team. She recently committed to attending college at UT-Austin.
Texas women have a reputation that precedes them.
Sharon Hage is chef at the reputable York Street restaurant in Dallas.
Hilary Duff, star of the breakout Disney Channel program Lizzie McGuire, is, at 15, already a legitimate phenomenon. In addition to her acting, which has spanned stage and screen, Duff's single "I Can't Wait" from the Lizzie McGuire soundtrack went gold this year.
Textile, Houston
The Soul of Rock and Roll (Monument/Orbison/Legacy) marks the first comprehensive collection of Roy Orbison’s career, and hearing the Vernon native’s work in sequence over four CDs is eye-opening. His operatic High Plains voice shines through the early bare-bones, amphetamine-paced sessions with Norman Petty and Sam Phillips. Yet…
MAD FOR HATTIE’S On my first visit to Hattie’s, a brand-new restaurant in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area, I ordered the prosciutto-wrapped figs stuffed with Maytag blue cheese and walnuts just because the combo sounded different. Wham! Salty, sweet, pungent—this was no appetizer to trifle with. Hmmm. How to mellow out…
Better dead than wed.
PROUD MARY MARY MATALIN, until recently a counselor to Vice President Dick Cheney, and her husband, political commentator James Carville, will speak at the George Bush Presidential Library Center, in College Station, February 28. You’ve now worked in the administrations of two presidents with wives who are Texas women.
VOICES OF CHANGE Two of the state’s women’s rights pioneers—Dallas attorney Louise B. Raggio, known as the “mother of family law in Texas,” and Vivian Castleberry, the first woman to serve on the editorial board of the Dallas Times Herald, will be among the featured guests at Southern Methodist University’s…
LADIES ONLY Recently, Ruby Nelda Perez, a locally popular San Antonio performance artist, tried to describe Rosita, the Latina restaurant owner who is the sole character in Perez’s one-woman show, Doña Rosita’s Jalapeño Kitchen. “I think she’s a combination of women I’d like to be, women I am, women I…
TRUE LIVES The museum building boom of the past few years has enriched Texas’ cities with many new entertainment and learning opportunities. Especially impressive are the museums devoted to the women who have had a hand in developing our state and country. Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of…
Sorry, Willie. My heroes have always been cowgirlswhich is why I'm sad that these Texas icons are disappearing.