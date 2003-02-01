February 2003

Features

February 2003
Cover Girls

Feb 1, 2003 By Anne Dingus

From Ann on a Harley to Anna Nicole on a Bum Steer binge, we present our fifty favorite Texas Monthly issues with a female face.

February 2003
The Warrior’s Bride

Feb 1, 2003 By Jan Reid

Cynthia Ann Parker was nine when a Comanche snatched her from her East Texas home in 1836. Yet throughout her life as her captor's wife she remained strong, brave, and devoted to her husband and children. Which is to say, she was the original Texas woman.
February 2003
Queen for a Day

Feb 1, 2003 By Pamela Colloff

At this year's Miss Texas Teen USA pageant, girls from big cities and small towns stuffed their bras, slicked Vaseline across their teeth, and prayed that their thighs were toned enough. Anything for the crown.

The Culture
What Does Kay Want?

Feb 1, 2003 By Skip Hollandsworth

Good question, and everyone seems to have an answer: To be respected for her accomplishments as a U.S. senator. To help lead the GOP after its Election Day triumph. To be a mom, finally, in her late fifties. To come back home and run for governor—maybe. But, please, no psychobabble.

Columns

Web

February 2003
Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs

Feb 1, 2003 By Texas Monthly

8 dried figs, preferably Mission (do not subsitute fresh) 8 pecan or walnut halves 3 ounces blue cheese or goat cheese, about 1/2 teaspoon for each fig, at room temperature thin slices of prosciutto or other imported ham (enough to completely wrap each fig with one…

February 2003
A Q&A With Anne Wilkes Tucker

Feb 1, 2003 By Nora Varty

Not too long ago the photography collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston was nonexistent. But thanks to curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, it is now considered one of America's best. Here, she discusses her career, photography and being a woman in the field.
February 2003
On the Road

Feb 1, 2003 By Patricia Sharpe

HAPPY TRAIL TO YOU Do something different for Valentine’s Day: Nibble and tipple your way across Central Texas on the fourth annual Hill Country Wine Lovers’ Trail. Fourteen of the area’s wineries have joined together to offer a variety of wine-and-food tastings, lunches, and dinners for Valentine’s weekend, February 14…
February 2003
Primary Flavors

Feb 1, 2003 By Eileen Schwartz

CHOC TREATMENT Lisa Fox, co-owner of Austin’s Asti Trattoria and a pastry chef in her own right, talked to us about the most coveted sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. What makes a good cooking chocolate? It should contain nothing artificial. Also, no added sugar or cocoa powder. I…

Politics
Q&A with Michael Hull

Feb 1, 2003 By Stacy Hollister

In the spring of 1995, Austin lawyer and photography-enthusiast Michael Hull found himself in a self-described "interesting intersection in time"or at least Texas time.

February 2003
A Q&A With Hilary Duff

Feb 1, 2003 By Stephanie Myers

Hilary Duff, star of the breakout Disney Channel program Lizzie McGuire, is, at 15, already a legitimate phenomenon. In addition to her acting, which has spanned stage and screen, Duff's single "I Can't Wait" from the Lizzie McGuire soundtrack went gold this year.

February 2003
The Soul of Rock and Roll

Dec 1, 2008 By Texas Monthly

The Soul of Rock and Roll (Monument/Orbison/Legacy) marks the first comprehensive collection of Roy Orbison’s career, and hearing the Vernon native’s work in sequence over four CDs is eye-opening. His operatic High Plains voice shines through the early bare-bones, amphetamine-paced sessions with Norman Petty and Sam Phillips. Yet…

February 2003
Chocolate Pound Cake

Jan 20, 2013 By Texas Monthly

1/2 cups butter (3/4 pound) 3 cups sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 5 eggs 1 cup cocoa powder (Ghirardelli or other good quality cocoa powder) 2 cups flour 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup buttermilk 3 tablespoons…
February 2003
Hattie’s

Jan 20, 2013 By Patricia Sharpe

MAD FOR HATTIE’S On my first visit to Hattie’s, a brand-new restaurant in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area, I ordered the prosciutto-wrapped figs stuffed with Maytag blue cheese and walnuts just because the combo sounded different. Wham! Salty, sweet, pungent—this was no appetizer to trifle with. Hmmm. How to mellow out…

Miscellany

Around the State
February 2003
Straight Talk

Feb 1, 2003 By Evan Smith

PROUD MARY MARY MATALIN, until recently a counselor to Vice President Dick Cheney, and her husband, political commentator James Carville, will speak at the George Bush Presidential Library Center, in College Station, February 28. You’ve now worked in the administrations of two presidents with wives who are Texas women.
February 2003
Symposium

Feb 1, 2003 By Eileen Schwartz

VOICES OF CHANGE Two of the state’s women’s rights pioneers—Dallas attorney Louise B. Raggio, known as the “mother of family law in Texas,” and Vivian Castleberry, the first woman to serve on the editorial board of the Dallas Times Herald, will be among the featured guests at Southern Methodist University’s…
February 2003
Comedy

Feb 1, 2003 By Katy Vine

LADIES ONLY Recently, Ruby Nelda Perez, a locally popular San Antonio performance artist, tried to describe Rosita, the Latina restaurant owner who is the sole character in Perez’s one-woman show, Doña Rosita’s Jalapeño Kitchen. “I think she’s a combination of women I’d like to be, women I am, women I…
February 2003
Museum

Feb 1, 2003 By Chester Rosson

TRUE LIVES The museum building boom of the past few years has enriched Texas’ cities with many new entertainment and learning opportunities. Especially impressive are the museums devoted to the women who have had a hand in developing our state and country. Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of…

Reporter

Subscribe Today

Get your magazine delivered straight to your home and digital device!

Subscribe
March 2018 issue cover
February 2018 issue cover
January 2018 issue cover
December 2017 issue cover
November 2017 issue cover
October 2017 issue cover
September 2017 issue cover
August 2017 issue cover
July 2017 issue cover
June 2017 issue cover
May 2017 issue cover
April 2017 issue cover
Texas Monthly